THE PILLOWMAN to Open at The Broadwater MainStage in April

In 2023, after an incredible 17-week run of Bill W. and Dr. Bob directed by Ronnie Marmo at Theatre 68, four cast members came together with the intention to build upon the artistic connections they had created. The Ektelo Theatre Group was born and THE PILLOWMAN is their debut production.

The blackest of dark comedies, Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Banshees of the Inisherin, In Bruges) does not hold back on the horror in this electrifying and savagely funny Olivier award-winning play. The production, directed by Brian Allman (Director of Education & Community Engagement at The Geffen Playhouse), opens April 4th at THE BROADWATER MAIN STAGE.

ABOUT THE SHOW

This show is a stunner of a play In a totalitarian state a writer is interrogated by the authorities about a series of murders that bear a striking similarity to his work. Is this life imitating art or something more sinister? When the writer's mentally impaired sibling is also brought in for questioning this police procedural takes spellbinding twists and turns.

This black comedy, widely regarded as one of the greatest plays of the past 25 years, examines the role of the artist in society and asks, what price do we pay for freedom of expression? A hypnotic blend of savagery, suspense, macabre fairytale, and the blackest of gallows humor, THE PILLOWMAN is a powerful, potent, and provocative tour de force.

The play originally opened at the Royal National Theatre in London, in 2005 it debuted on Broadway, and in 2023, it was revived in London's West End. It has received numerous awards and outstanding critical acclaim.

THE PILLOWMAN is a fictional play that deals with adult themes of a sensitive nature. Recommended age 16+.

CREATIVE TEAM

The creative team includes Playwright Martin McDonagh, Director Brian Allman, Producer Ektelo Theatre Group, Publicity Sandra Kuker PR (Sandra Kuker-Franco), Set Design Daniel T. McCann, and Lighting Designer Andy Nevarez.

CAST

The cast includes Steven R. O'Brien as Katurian, Daniel T. McCann as Tupolski, Paul Ian Stanley as Ariel, and Kimberly Demarse as Michal.

VENUE / PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

The Broadwater Main Stage - 1076 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA. 90038

Thursday, April 4 & 11, Friday, April 5 & 12, Saturday, April 6 & 13 at 8pm

Sunday, April 7 & 14 at 3pm

Tickets: $35. Running Time: 145 minutes. Link to tickets: www.onstage411.com/pillowman

THE PILLOWMAN

BIOS

BRIAN ALLMAN (Director) is the Director of Education & Community Engagement at The Geffen Playhouse. He most recently directed their Veterans Writing & Performance Workshop Show, BEYOND THE BARRACKS. Brian has been working extensively in the field of Arts Education for three decades, presenting at the NEA in Washington, D.C. earlier this year. He was the Artistic Director for the award-winning Defiance Theater Company. Throughout Los Angeles, Brian has taught, performed or Directed for Playboy, NBC, UCLA, The Art Institute of California, AMDA, The Actors' Gang, ComedySports, A Faery Hunt, The Bootleg Theater, Theater of NOTE, Loft Ensemble, OLD MILWAUKEE, The Lyric, and LA Theater Ensemble. From 2016-2019, Brian was the elected Chair of the Arts & Humanities Committee, serving as Secretary for the North Hollywood Neighborhood Council. He currently serves on the Board of READING IS FUNDAMENTAL of Southern California.

STEVEN R. O'BRIEN (Katurian) is an actor, writer, and director. He is a graduate of the William Alderson Studio where he studied the Meisner Technique in its intended two-year program. While in NYC, Steven starred in the Off-Broadway hit MAKING PORN at The Actors' Playhouse. He also appeared in numerous productions at the celebrated Nuyorican Poets Cafe where he had the honor of performing the works of Miguel Pinero, Ismael Reed, and Amiri Baraka. Steven's film credits include the indie films FAMILY OF FOUR, GROWTH, and FLUSHED with Zack Galafanakis among others. He also wrote, co-produced, and co-starred in the award-winning independent film ONE NIGHT, which is available exclusively on Amazon.

DANIEL T. MCCANN (Tupolski) has been doing this for over fifty years but you'd never know it by his youthful appearance. After graduating from The American Academy of Dramatic Arts in NYC, where they tell him he was the only student ever allowed to direct a play (Edward Albee's ZOO STORY), he spent the next few years performing in roles on television, in training films, and on stage in the New York area. He was a founding member of Theatre in Action, a repertory theatre company in the Tribeca area of NYC where he performed in Camus' THE MISUNDERSTANDING, Gogal's MARRIAGE, an original adaptation of Jack London's MARTIN EDEN, and others. Over the years, he's paid the bills by waiting tables, banging nails, building sets for SNL, opening two restaurants, and of course, by acting, writing, teaching, and directing. Dan appeared in David Lipper's production of GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS at the Macha Theatre to benefit the USC Shoah Foundation Institute. Other appearances include THE GRADUATE at Repertory East, PROOF at the Main Stage, THE MANDRAKE at the Archway, and BILL W. AND DR. BOB at Theatre 68. Dan has appeared in over fifty commercials and his screenplay TIME FRAME is currently in pre-production.

PAUL IAN STANLEY (Ariel) hails from Taylor, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit. As an alumnus of The Neighborhood Playhouse School of Theatre in NYC, Paul has appeared in numerous stage, television, and film productions. His theatre roles include Dr. Rumack in AIRPLANE LIVE, Paul Hornung in LOMBARDI, David Moss in GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS, Mr. Kraler in DIARY OF ANNE FRANK, and Sturdyvant in MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM. Paul's television credits include BROOKLYN NINE-NINE, COLIN IN BLACK & WHITE, NCIS, SONS OF ANARCHY, THE ROOKIE, and THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME. He is also a lead actor in a Montana Meth anti-drug campaign directed by two-time Academy Award Winner Alejandro González Iñárritu. He is represented by Emerald Artist's Agency and KD Talent Management.

KIMBERLY DEMARSE (Michal), originally from Rochester, New York, is back in the saddle after rekindling her professional acting career and training after a lengthy hiatus. Since returning, Kimberly has had the opportunity to appear in two indie features and a whole lot of short films. Her first role back on stage was in BILL W. AND DR. BOB at Theatre 68, which ran for 17 weeks in 2023. Previously, Kimberly performed in numerous theatrical productions both in NYC and LA to include DANNY & THE DEEP BLUE SEA, LIFE WITH FATHER, STEEL MAGNOLIAS, A CHORUS LINE, and others. A few of Kimberly's notable television credits include CROSSING JORDAN (NBC), BIG LOVE (HBO), CARNIVÀLE (HBO), and BLOOD TIES (Lifetime). A couple of her film credits include THE LAST SHOT with Alec Baldwin and SHOPGIRL with Claire Danes.