THE PACK at The Pico Returns March 3

THE PACK comes to The Pico. Staged readings of short new comedies by Drama Desk Award Winner and Emmy nominee Eugene Pack.

WHERE: The Pico, 10508 Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

ADMISSION: $10.

TICKETS: http://thepack.brownpapertickets.com or (800) 838-3006.

The cast includes Laraine Newman, Dana Gould, Willie Garson, Bill Smitrovich, Spencer Garrett, Milanka Brooks, Jennifer Grant, Intae Kim, Rebecca Lane, Bruce Nozick, Tim Ransom, Dayle Reyfel, Lynne Stewart, Beth Triffon, Terry Walters and Bradley White.

Seating is limited.

This performance is part of an ongoing series of shows by THE PACK at venues throughout Los Angeles.





