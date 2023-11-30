THE NO FRONTS ACTORS WORKSHOP, Fall 2023 Actors Showcase Presents ROMEO AND JULIET: ROLLING THROUGH EAST L.A.

Actor, Writer, and Spoken Word Poet Alex Alpharaoh's No Fronts Actors Workshop will culminate their 2 year acting program with a full-length performance of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, re-envisioned and adapted by Alex Alpharaoh and directed by Blanca "Moon Chola" Espinoza.

Set in the east side of the L.A. River, Alpharaoh expertly portrays the culture of the homie lifestyle by depicting two warring families whose chaos comes to a boil due to an old skool beef that is set for vida, until "two enamorados forfeit their lives, in order to pay their jefes' debts". Under the precise direction of Blanca "Moon Chola" Espinoza, "Romeo & Juliet: Rolling Through East L.A." will premiere at the La Puente Community Center, located at 501 Glendora Ave, La Puente, CA 91744. Single tickets will start at $30 and are exclusively available for purchase online at Click Here for a 2 weekend limited engagement from December 8th-17th, 2023.

Romeo & Juliet: Rolling Through East L.A. is a reimagining of Shakespeare's classic tragedy set in Los Angeles during the height of L.A. "homie" culture. Brought to life by the student actors of No Fronts Actors Workshop, in collaboration with highly proclaimed Costume Designer Rio Uribe of Gypsy Sport. Written in iambic pentameter and livened with modern street vernacular, R&J examines the themes of love, war, street politics, and the ever growing influences bred by the city of Angels.

Alex Alpharaoh is a nationally recognized Guatemalan born actor, writer, poet, solo performer, and teaching artist from Los Angeles. He is a 2022 Disruptors TV Writers Fellow, a 2023 NEXT Commissions fellow for Antaeus Theatre Company, and a 2023 Musical Theatre Factory Writer's fellow. His autobiographical Solo show titled WET: A DACAmented Journey, earned him the 2018 L.A. Drama Critics Circle award for best solo performance, as well as recognition in 2023 by Los Angeles' Stage Raw Awards. WET was published as part of the "Seeking Common Ground: Latinx and Latin American Theatre and Performance" anthology. His spoken word ode to his beloved Los Angeles and Shakespeare titled, "O-Dogg: An Angeleno Take on Othello'', has been workshopped at A Noise Within's NOW Festival, Garry Marshall's New Works Festival, REDCAT New Works Festival, EST/LA's Winterfest, and a Virtual Reality experience featuring Tariq "Black Thought'' Trotter, and was part of Oregon Shakespeare Festival's inaugural festival called Quill Fest. O-Dogg was also featured in Carla Della Gatta's "Latinx Shakespeare's, Staging U.S. Intercultural Theater ''. Alpharaoh's first poetry book titled, "Chimeras DREAM On Barren Lands" is slated for release early in 2024 through El Martillo Press.

Blanca Espinoza is an esoteric digital creator, popularly known as Moon Chola on social media platforms, and the founder of Chola Vision, a film production company that creates space for narratives of marginalized communities of color. Blanca is a first- generation CSULA Business graduate based in East L.A. who uses her background in business and film to leverage arts in her community.

STARRING

Peter Mendoza (Perry Mason)

Brenda Banda (Gentefied)

And the fall 2023 students of the No Fronts Actors Workshop

SHOW CALENDAR

DECEMBER 8TH at 8pm

DECEMBER 9TH at 8pm

DECEMBER 10TH at 2pm

DECEMBER 10TH at 7pm

DECEMBER 15TH at 8pm

DECEMBER 16TH at 8pm

DECEMBER 17th at 2pm

DECEMBER 18th at 7pm

Note: The show runs 120 minutes with a 15 minute intermission. Tickets must be reserved online. No in- person, day- of tickets will be sold.

Don't miss this limited engagement of Romeo & Juliet: Rolling Through East L.A. For more information, visit cholavision.com or email info@cholavision.com