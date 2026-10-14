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THE MUSIC CENTER PRESENTS BEASTS to Open as Free Digital Installation

The participatory installation, created by artists Scarlett Kim and Anthony Storniolo, invites visitors to step into a retro-futuristic world between Seoul and Los.

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THE MUSIC CENTER PRESENTS BEASTS to Open as Free Digital Installation

The Music Center will present BEASTS, a free interactive digital art installation created by Los Angeles-based artists Scarlett Kim and Anthony Storniolo, from October 21 through December 20, 2026, at its Digital Arts Space on Jerry Moss Plaza.

Inspired by Korean folklore, the participatory installation invites visitors of all ages to embody gwoemul, or shapeshifting beasts, in an imagined world that blends elements of Seoul and Los Angeles.

Participants select a creature and use their bodies and movements to interact with its story. The installation features a series of surreal environments and encounters, including a game of hide-and-seek with a slug, a dance among rat-human creatures, and an underwater subway station.

The self-guided experience allows visitors to explore one or multiple stories at their own pace or observe the interactive environments without participating.

BEASTS is presented through The Music Center's Digital Innovation Initiative, which develops digital and immersive arts experiences that combine technology with artistic expression.

The installation will be open Wednesdays through Fridays from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Extended hours will be offered on October 24 from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. during Grand Ave Arts: All Access; November 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. during the L.A. County Tree Lighting; and December 20 from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. during the L.A. County Holiday Celebration.

The Music Center's Digital Arts Space is located at 135 N. Grand Avenue in Los Angeles. Admission is free.

Public parking is available for $10 per vehicle at The Music Center and Walt Disney Concert Hall. The venue is also accessible via Metro's Civic Center/Grand Park and Grand Av Arts/Bunker Hill stations.

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