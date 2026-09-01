Patti LuPone, Lang Lang, OH, MARY!, THE MUSIC MAN & More Set for The Music Center's Fall Programming

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The Music Center has revealed its fall 2026 lineup, bringing together theatre, opera, dance, classical music, contemporary artists, immersive experiences and free community programming across its Downtown Los Angeles campus.

Programming from TMC Arts and resident companies Center Theatre Group, LA Opera, LA Phil and the Los Angeles Master Chorale will include Oh, Mary!, The Music Man, Carmen, Patti LuPone in Candide, Lang Lang, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Lila Downs, Andrew Bird and more.

See highlights of the fall programming below.

Clue

September 8-12 | Ahmanson Theatre

Based on the 1985 film and inspired by the Hasbro board game, Clue brings its murder mystery comedy to the Ahmanson Theatre for eight performances.

Renée Fleming with Béla Fleck: The Fiddle and the Drum

September 22 at 8 p.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall

Renée Fleming and Béla Fleck will join forces for The Fiddle and the Drum, a celebration of Appalachian folk music inspired by the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The program will feature Fleming, Fleck and his My Bluegrass Heart band with Aoife O'Donovan.

September 25 at 8 p.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will bring their catalog of rock hits to Walt Disney Concert Hall, including “We Belong,” “Love Is a Battlefield,” “Heartbreaker” and more.

Saturday Mornings at the Opera: Open Door Days

September 26, October 3 and November 7 | Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

LA Opera's family programming will feature arts workshops beginning at 10 a.m. followed by an Open Door Days performance at 11 a.m. The program is designed for children ages 3-9, though all ages are welcome.

Los Angeles Master Chorale Opening Night Featuring Brahms' Requiem

September 27 at 7 p.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall

The Los Angeles Master Chorale will launch Grant Gershon's Silver Anniversary season with a program featuring Brahms' Requiem and music by Anton Bruckner, performed by more than 100 singers and orchestra members.

LA Phil Gala

October 1 at 7 p.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall

Yuja Wang will join the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Teddy Abrams for the LA Phil Gala.

Kwamé Ryan Leads Mozart & Copland

October 2-4 | Walt Disney Concert Hall

Kwamé Ryan will make his LA Phil debut in a program featuring John Adams' Short Ride in a Fast Machine, Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante and Copland's Symphony No. 3.

October 6 at 8 p.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall

Lang Lang will return for a solo recital featuring music by Mozart, Beethoven, Albéniz, Granados and Liszt.

Ludovico Einaudi

October 9 at 8 p.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall

Ludovico Einaudi will return to Walt Disney Concert Hall for the first time since his sold-out 2019 appearance, supporting his forthcoming album Solo Piano. The October 9 concert is currently sold out.

Lisa Batiashvili, Gautier Capuçon and Jean-Yves Thibaudet

October 14 at 8 p.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall

Lisa Batiashvili, Gautier Capuçon and Jean-Yves Thibaudet will reunite for an evening of chamber music by Shostakovich, Debussy and Dvořák.

Carmen

October 17-November 7 | Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

LA Opera will present a new production of Bizet's Carmen directed and designed by Thaddeus Strassberger. Music Director Domingo Hindoyan will open his inaugural season conducting the production.

Swan Lake & Liszt with Bronfman

October 16-18 | Walt Disney Concert Hall

Elim Chan will conduct her own version of Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake suite, while Yefim Bronfman will join the Los Angeles Philharmonic for Liszt's Second Piano Concerto.

Mendelssohn & Brahms

October 20 at 8 p.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall

The chamber music program will pair Mendelssohn's Piano Trio No. 2 with Brahms' String Sextet No. 2.

BEASTS

October 21-December 20 | Digital Arts Space at The Music Center

BEASTS is an immersive, interactive digital art experience inspired by gwoemul, shapeshifting creatures from Korean folklore. Participants will move through retro-futuristic environments inspired by the Korean diaspora, with their choices affecting how the experience unfolds.

Debussy & Stravinsky with Elim Chan

October 22, 24 and 25 | Walt Disney Concert Hall

Elim Chan will lead the LA Phil in Debussy's Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun and Stravinsky's Petrushka. Violinist Karen Gomyo will give the world premiere of Samuel Adams' Violin Concerto.

Andrew Bird with the Los Angeles Philharmonic

October 23 at 8 p.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall

Andrew Bird will join the Los Angeles Philharmonic to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his album The Mysterious Production of Eggs, performing the record in its entirety with orchestral arrangements alongside additional selections from his catalog.

Ballet Festival: Jerome Robbins

October 23-25 | Ahmanson Theatre

New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Tiler Peck will curate three programs celebrating choreographer Jerome Robbins. Dancers from New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Paris Opera Ballet and other companies will perform Robbins' works accompanied by live chamber music.

Grand Ave Arts: All Access

October 24 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. | Grand Avenue

The free Downtown L.A. arts open house will celebrate its 10th anniversary with workshops, performances, tours and interactive events along the Grand Avenue cultural corridor.

Downtown Día de los Muertos

October 24-November 2 | Gloria Molina Grand Park

Gloria Molina Grand Park's free Día de los Muertos celebration will return with altars created by local artists and community organizations, family activities, music and dance. Noche de los Muertos will take place November 1.

Lucile Dollat

October 25 at 7:30 p.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall

French organist Lucile Dollat will make her Walt Disney Concert Hall debut.

Meredith Willson's The Music Man

October 27-November 8 | Ahmanson Theatre

Meredith Willson's The Music Man will play the Ahmanson Theatre, featuring the classic score's “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “Trouble,” “'Til There Was You,” “Pickalittle” and “Gary, Indiana.”

Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal with Rafael Payare

October 27 at 8 p.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall

Rafael Payare will lead the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal in Shostakovich's Tenth Symphony, with violinist Leonidas Kavakos joining the orchestra and Samy Moussa's Elysium opening the program.

Seasons of America with Teddy Abrams & Ray Chen

October 29 and November 1 | Walt Disney Concert Hall

Teddy Abrams and violinist Ray Chen will explore American symphonic music in a program featuring Julia Perry, Charles Ives and Gershwin, along with the world premiere of Abrams' American Four Seasons, written for Chen.

Lila Downs

October 30 at 8 p.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall

Grammy Award-winning singer Lila Downs will bring her blend of Mexican musical traditions, jazz, cumbia, folk and contemporary influences to Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

October 31 at 3 p.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall

Organist Clark Wilson will perform a live score accompanying John S. Robertson's 1920 silent film Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, starring John Barrymore.

Werewolf by Night & Headless

October 31 at 8 p.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall

Michael Giacchino will bring a Halloween doubleheader to Walt Disney Concert Hall. The program will begin with a first look at Headless, a new musical by Giacchino, Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson inspired by The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Following intermission, Sarah Hicks will conduct Giacchino's score for Marvel's Werewolf by Night live to picture.

Building Bridges: The Master Chorale in Concert with the National Chorus of Korea

November 1 at 7 p.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall

The Los Angeles Master Chorale will perform with the National Chorus of Korea for the first time.

Daniel Harding & Leif Ove Andsnes

November 6-8 | Walt Disney Concert Hall

Daniel Harding and pianist Leif Ove Andsnes will collaborate on a program featuring Brahms' Second Piano Concerto and Betsy Jolas' Latest.

Oh, Mary!

November 10-December 6 | Ahmanson Theatre

Cole Escola's Tony Award-winning comedy Oh, Mary! will play the Ahmanson Theatre. The 80-minute comedy reimagines Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Destiny of Desire

November 11-December 20 | Mark Taper Forum

Karen Zacarías' Destiny of Desire will bring its telenovela-inspired story of two baby girls switched at birth to the Mark Taper Forum.

Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony

November 13 and 15 | Walt Disney Concert Hall

Jukka-Pekka Saraste will conduct Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony, with saxophonist Steven Banks featured in Billy Childs' concerto exploring the Black American diaspora.

Jorge Drexler

November 14 at 8 p.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall

Oscar and Latin Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Jorge Drexler will perform selections spanning his three-decade career.

Ravel, Falla & Ortiz

November 20-22 | Walt Disney Concert Hall

Gustavo Gimeno will lead a program featuring works by Ravel and Falla, with trumpeter Pacho Flores performing Gabriela Ortiz's Altar de Bronce.

Candide

November 21-December 13 | Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

Patti LuPone will star as the Old Lady in Leonard Bernstein's Candide. Resident Conductor Lina González-Granados will lead the production, which features songs including “Glitter and Be Gay” and “Make Our Garden Grow.”

Colburn Orchestra

November 21 at 8 p.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall

The Colburn Orchestra will perform a program featuring Prokofiev's Sinfonia Concertante, Messiaen's Les Offrandes oubliées and Scriabin's The Poem of Ecstasy.

The Mountain Goats

November 24 at 8 p.m. | Walt Disney Concert Hall

John Darnielle and The Mountain Goats will celebrate 35 years of the indie-folk band's music at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

The Music Center's fall offerings will also include free campus tours, a new Walt Disney Concert Hall tour designed for children ages 5-9, weekly wellness programming and food trucks at Gloria Molina Grand Park.

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