SPOTLIGHT Competition to Open Applications for High School Performers

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The Music Center invites all Southern California high school students with a passion for the performing arts to apply for The Music Center's 39th Annual Spotlight program, the free, nationally acclaimed competition that has helped launch the careers of countless young artists and provides more than $100,000 in student scholarships and artistic development each year.

Applicants will grow as artists through auditions, personalized feedback and performance opportunities, such as mastery classes taught by professional artists and arts administrators. To date, L.A.'s performing arts center has awarded more than $3.1 million in scholarships. Applying for The Music Center's Spotlight is free; students of all skill levels are encouraged to apply.

The application deadline is Monday, October 12, 2026.

For nearly four decades, The Music Center's Spotlight has helped thousands of young people discover their artistic potential. While Spotlight alumni have gone on to perform with world-renowned ballet companies, orchestras, jazz ensembles, opera houses and Broadway productions, the program's impact extends well beyond the stage. Spotlight equips students with the confidence, discipline, creativity and resilience to prepare them for success in any path they choose.

The Music Center's Spotlight process is comprised of:

Preliminary 1 (first round auditions): Students submit an online video audition in one or more of the following categories: acting, ballet, dance, classical instrumental, contemporary instrumental, classical voice and non-classical voice. The acting and non-classical voice categories will each be capped at 300 applicants. All who apply will receive written feedback from distinguished panels of judges. Spotlight semifinalists and honorable mentions from last year will bypass online Preliminary 1 (first round auditions) and advance automatically to live Preliminary 2 (second round auditions); however, they must still submit an application.

Preliminary 2 (second round auditions): Students who advance to this round will audition live in front of distinguished panels of judges and receive feedback from a panel of industry experts.

Semifinal – Mastery Classes/Auditions: Spotlight judges will invite 10 semifinalists in each category to participate in mastery classes to gain feedback prior to their semifinal auditions. Following the semifinal auditions, The Music Center will announce two Grand Prize finalists and an Honorable Mention in each category. All students who participate in the program will be invited to observe select mastery classes.

Grand Finale: Spotlight will conclude with a live Grand Finale evening performance featuring the 14 Grand Prize finalists at The Music Center's Ahmanson Theatre on Saturday, May 22, 2027. That program will be preceded by The Music Center's annual Spotlight Grand Gala.

CALENDAR LISTING

WHAT: The Music Center's Spotlight

Applications are now open to all Southern California high school students of all skill levels who are interested in the performing arts. Launching its 39th year, the free performing arts competition provides more than $100,000 in scholarships and artistic development through auditions, personalized feedback and performance opportunities. Mastery classes are taught by professional artists and arts administrators. Applying to The Music Center's Spotlight is free.

DEADLINE: Applications are due Monday, October 12, 2026.

HOW TO APPLY: musiccenter.org/spotlight

MORE INFO: Available to view on-demand, The Spotlight Academy is an episodic series of online videos and tutorials, including an overall introduction to The Music Center's Spotlight; application rules for each of the seven categories; tips to create a great video audition; and topical episodes with guest experts including New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Tiler Peck, opera singer Suzanna Guzmán and film, television and Broadway actor Barrett Foa.

For more information, including details on how to apply in each category, visit musiccenter.org/spotlight.



Photo Credit: John McCoy (far left and far right) and Erin Clendenin (middle) for The Music Center.

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