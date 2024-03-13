THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT Comes to The Wayward Artist in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Wayward Artist, Santa Ana’s own ensemble theatre company, will present the acclaimed play The Motherf**ker with the Hat April 12 - 21 at its exclusive theater venue at the Grand Central Arts Center in Downtown Santa Ana, 125 N. Broadway #E.

The Motherf**ker with the Hat is a 2011 play by Stephen Adly Guirgis. The show has been described as "a high-octane verbal cage match about love, fidelity and misplaced haberdashery."

Struggles with addiction, friendship, love, and the challenges of adulthood are at the center of this dark comedy with crackling dialogue and dynamic New Yorker characters. Jackie, a petty drug dealer, is just out of prison and trying to stay clean. He’s also still in love with his coke-addicted childhood sweetheart, Veronica. Ralph D. is Jackie’s too-smooth, slightly slippery sponsor. He’s married to the bitter and disaffected Victoria, who, by the way, has the hots for Jackie. And then there’s Julio, Jackie’s cousin…a stand-up, “stand by me” kind of guy.

“This story is a rollercoaster of laughter, but beneath the hilarious dialogue and profanity lies a profound journey from self-loathing to self-acceptance as we witness the characters facing their fears and embracing vulnerability, the key to breaking free from the addiction demon that holds them hostage," said Michael Martinez Hamilton*, Co-Artistic Director of The Wayward Artist and the show’s director. "It's a heartwarming reminder that the path to healing sometimes starts with a few well-placed f-bombs!"

The show stars D.X. Machina** as Jackie, Ruben Matos as Ralph D, Marta Portillo as Victoria, Oscar Emmanuel Fabela** as Cousin Julio and Psalms Salazar as Veronica.

*Member of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States

**Member of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States, appearing under a Special Appearance Contract.