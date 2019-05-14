THE MASHER to Premiere at Hollywood Fringe

The Masher by Grace Jasmine - a disturbing and often hysterically funny #MeToo allegory where men are held responsible and women are judge, jury and...?

Three women of wildly different backgrounds find themselves linked together in a minimum wage factory job where their button pushing has horrifying results. The Masher premieres at Theatre Asylum's Studio C-6448 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038-June 7-29th, on Theatre Row at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe.

Grace Jasmine's new full-length black comedy throws the audience head-first into a surreal world of #MeToo "what ifs." A female-centric play with a strong LGBTQ lead, The Masher explores the "new now"-a society where the rules of due process are gone, and something gruesome lies beneath the unassuming surface at a mundane factory job. Three totally different women, brought together by fate, discover a hidden malevolent secret and take justice into their own hands.

The Masher uses grim humor to deliver an important message and explore a fantasy world that makes us ask questions about our own. What would we do to defend a friend, or a lover? How would we set wrongs right if every rule we took for granted was suddenly gone? The story ricochets between comedy and tragedy and drives home the importance of women protecting one another, and of knowing when to protect ourselves.

Produced by Loud Karma Productions, directed, written by Grace Jasmine. Starring: Morgan Aiken, Meggan Taylor, Allana Mathies, Megan Rees, Blake McCormack, with understudies, Cindy Lopez, Amanda Wagner, and Matt Curtin.

WHERE: Theatre Asylum's Studio C-6448 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038

PERFORMANCE DATES: (Running time 55 minutes)

June 7, 2019 @6:00 PM

June 9, 2019 @7:00 PM

June 15, 2019 @ 2:00 PM

June 19, 2019 @10:00 PM

June 23, 2019 @8:00 PM

June 29, 2019 @4:00 PM

TICKET PRICE: General Admission: $14.00 - https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/5726

HFF Participants and card or code holders: $10.00

**Admission age: Not appropriate for children under 16.

ABOUT THE WRITER:

Grace Jasmine (Writer and Director) Grace Jasmine writes in a variety of genres. With 47 nonfiction books in print, she decided to return to her first love, writing for theater. Shows include: Rainbows, Tim Doran, composer (Jasmine wrote, directed, and starred in this show, which was produced first in Los Angeles and then off-off Broadway); The Lover-A Tale of Obsessive Love, Ron Barnett, composer (Lonny Chapman Theatre premier). Jasmine had two original musicals premiere Summer 2017, at the Hollywood Fringe Festival: Sybil's Closet and F**ked Up Fairy Tales. WeHo times called the song, "Love is Love" Jasmine wrote (With David Anthony, composer) for F**ked Up Fairy Tales "...an incredible song that it merits a place among the classics of musical theatre." (WeHo Times, July 2, 2017).

She is currently working on two musicals: Skin Deep and The Suicide of Sparkle Jones, and two straight plays: The Rage of Ordinary People and The Masher-the latter appearing this summer at the Hollywood Fringe at Theatre Asylum's Studio C. Jasmine was recently selected by the Phoenix Art Museum in cooperation with Now and Then Creative Company to create a short original play based on a three-dimensional modern sculpture. At the same festival, Jasmine was tapped to direct "The Drawing Lesson, by Andrea Markowitz, which received an award of merit at the event. Jasmine holds an MFA in Screenwriting and Playwriting from the University of California at Riverside, is a native Californian living in Arizona with her family and is an avid dog lover. Grace Jasmine is a member of the Dramatists Guild. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @beautynblog.





