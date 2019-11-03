THE MANOR: MURDER AND MADNESS AT GREYSTONE Murder Returns February 6

The Manor- Murder and Madness at Greystone is by now a Los Angeles/Beverly Hills institution. The play, now in its eighteenth year, surpassed its 200th performance in 2014. The show is a roman a clef, a fictionalization based on real events with the actual historical characters given new names. To lend authenticity to the presentation, the show is presented in the grand and glorious architectural landmark in which the events of 90 years ago actually took place.

Audience members are led from room to room in the lovingly restored marvelous Greystone Mansion as different scenes of the narrative are portrayed, leading up to a shocking and apparent murder and suicide.

The Manor- Murder and Madness at Greystone depicts momentous changes in the fortunes of the fabulously wealthy MacAlister Family (fictional surrogates of the oil-rich Doheny Family). Family patriarch and mining tycoon Charles makes an illegal if well-intentioned loan to Senator Alfred Winston (a stand-in for Secretary of the Interior Albert Fall). Both men face imminent disgrace and worse in the oncoming Teapot Dome bribery scandal, which will engulf the Warren Harding administration. A scion of the MacAlister family faces violent death. Who is to blame?

Kathrine Bates is the playwright. Her other works include TALHOTBLOND, The Color of Rose, Roar of the Crowd, Evil Legacy, and a stage adaptation of Double Indemnity. She is also an actor. Martin Thompson directs. He is familiar to Theatre 40 audiences for his many appearances there, including roles in Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Jersey Lily, Perfect Timing, Hellman v. McCarthy, Night Watch, Light Up the Sky and more.

The Manor- Murder and Madness at Greystone company includes, in alphabetical order, Katherine Henryk, Darby Hinton, Daniel Lench, Daniel Leslie, Melanie MacQueen, Carol Potter, Esther Levy Richman and Annalee Scott.

Stage manager: Henry Lide. Assistant stage manager: Tony Carneghi. Sound design: Bill Froggatt.

Money, madness, murder, sex. Before there was Dallas, before there was a Dynasty, there was....The Manor- Murder and Madness at Greystone. If it hadn't actually happened, Hollywood could not have invented it. Seating is limited and sell-outs are anticipated. Please reserve early to avoid disappointment.

Written by Kathrine Bates. Directed by Martin Thompson. Original production directed by Beverly Olevin. Produced for Theatre 40 by David Hunt Stafford.

WHERE: Greystone Mansion, in Greystone Park, 905 Loma Vista Drive (above Sunset Blvd.), Beverly Hills, CA 90210. Free parking onsite.

WHEN: February 6- March 1, 2020. Evenings at 6:00 p.m. on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28 Matinees at 1:00 p.m. on February 9, 22, 23, 29, March 1.

ADMISSION: $65.

RESERVATIONS: (310) 364-3606. No one will be admitted without advance reservation. Please reserve early, as many performances will sell out.

ONLINE TICKETING: www.theatre40.org





