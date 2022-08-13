THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE Will Play The McCadden Place Theatre

This beautiful piece, directed by award-winning director, actor, and playwright Ann Noble and written by Julia Cho, will run Saturdays & Mondays at 8pm and Sundays at 4pm, August 20 through September 19. Performances will be at the McCadden Place Theatre in Hollywood.

In Cho's The Language Archive, George is a linguist who cannot communicate; Mary is a baker who finds her freedom (and a really old starter); and Emma begins to discover her own voice. Plus there are a few other mischievous characters to help them on their journeys. This quirky, heart-felt play explores loss, love, and the power of language. Starring Kevin Michael Moran, Elisa Jacobs Nixon, Tiffany Bromley, Sandra Cruze, and William Warren. Lighting design by Hayden Kirschbaum. Sound design and original music by Matt Richter.

Noble is an award-winning, internationally-produced playwright, actor, director, arts educator, acting coach and jail chaplain. As an actor, she has performed at South Coast Rep, the Victory, Road Theatre, Sierra Madre Playhouse, Malibu Playhouse and Moving Arts in Southern California, as well as at ITC, SMC, Victory Gardens and AppleTree in Chicago, where she is originally from. A member of the Echo Theater Company, she also belongs to Warriors for Peace and Rogue Machine Theatre. She is a long-time company member at Antaeus, where she is a co-founder of the Playwrights Lab and head of the arts education program, teaching theater arts to under-served and incarcerated youth at L.A. high schools, the YWCA and Homeboy Industries. She also works as an arts educator with L.A.'s LGBT Center and with the L.A. Holocaust Museum, and teaches scene study and solo performance at Berg Studios and Hussian College. She is the program coordinator for Prism Restorative Justice, serving as a lay chaplain in the L.A. County jails.

Tickets are $25. McCadden Place Theatre is located at 1157 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood, CA 90038. Street parking only.

COVID policy: All audience members much show proof of vaccine or a negative covid test within 48 hours of the show you are attending. Guests must remain masked while inside the theatre. Thank you for helping us keep our cast, crew, and audience members safe... so that the show can go on!

To purchase tickets, click here.