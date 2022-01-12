THE HOW AND THE WHY By Sarah Treem Opens At Beverly Hills Playhouse

Crimson Square Theatre Company, in residence at Beverly Hills Playhouse are pleased to present The How And The Why, an intimate and keenly perceptive play by Sarah Treem. Directed by Allen Barton, starring Andrea Nitolli Kelly & Faye Viviana. Opening Friday, January 28, at 8pm, at Beverly Hills Playhouse, running through February 20, 2022. Performances are Friday & Saturday 8:00PM and Sunday 7:00PM. Tickets and information available at: www.CrimsonSquare.org

"Evolution and emotion collide in Sarah Treem's thought-provoking and sharp play about science, family, and survival of the fittest. On the eve of a prestigious conference, an up-and-coming evolutionary biologist wrestles for the truth with an established leader in the field. This intimate and keenly perceptive play explores the difficult choices faced by woman of every generation."

THE CAST

Faye Viviana - "Rachel Hardeman"

Andrea Nittoli Kelly - "Zelda Kahn"

THE TEAM

Writer Sarah Treem

Director Allen Barton

Producer Crimson Square

Executive Producer Faye Viviana

Stage Manager Jeffery Sun

Lighting Designer from Crimson Square Theatre Company

Publicity by Sandra Kuker PR

The Beverly Hills Playhouse is located at 254 South Robertson Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA. 90211

Opening on Friday, January 28th, with performances scheduled on Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm through February 20, 2022.

Tickets are $30 for general admission and available to purchase at: https://www.crimsonsquare.org/buy-tickets