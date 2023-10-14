THE FAIRY SHOW to Kick Off A Foolish 5th Year Anniversary Season in November

It's giving Disco. It's giving Shakespeare. It's giving Foolish.

Kicking off Foolish Production Co's 5th Anniversary (HOLY COW) and the 400th Anniversary of Shakespeare's First Folio (HOLIER COW) is The Fairy Show. This one night fundraising event will transport you to the discotheque of a forest outside of Athens. Here fairies reign, lovers run away from their parents, and a troupe of oddballs rehearse a play. Told through the Fairies perspective, this immersive take on Midsummer pays homage to our past and introduces our future.

"...Think but this, and all is mended, That you have but slumber'd here, While these visions did appear..."

Like a dream, this magical night is yours to make. Set in a modern discotheque, audiences will climb winding stairs, cross rooftops, and enter into a world that celebrates love, sexuality, and the communality of theatre. The night will include games, a performance, and the opportunity to mingle with members of the Foolish community. All proceeds go directly into the funding of future productions and operating costs of this not for profit company. This night of merriment will leave you wondering, was it just a dream?

The cast will feature current and past ensemble members, friends of the company, and maybe a few adventurous audience members. The set cast will feature Libby Wahlmeier, Kat Landreth, Mikey Mulhearn, Sarah Hinchcliff, Nick Molari, Avery Lynch, Dane Larsen, Amanda Charney, Kit Gaudioso, Jahel Corban Caldera, and Lindsay Mayberry.

The Fairy Show will materialize on Saturday November 18th at 7pm at All Together Now in DTLA. Tickets start at $20 and include a beverage from the bar. For more information and tickets please visit Click Here. Please note the venue is not ADA accessible with access to the loft including multiple stairwells.

#TheFutureIsFoolish