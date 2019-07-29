THE EVERLY BROTHERS EXPERIENCE Announced At El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage

3,000 Miles Off-Broadway proudly presents THE EVERLY BROTHERS EXPERIENCE featuring The Zmed Brothers and The Bird Dog Band. This two-performance only event will take play Saturday, October 5 at 3pm and 8pm at the historic El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA.

From 1957 to 1962 The Everly Brothers sold more than 35 million records and had 35 Billboard top-100 singles, 26 in the top 40, and to this day, carry the record for most Billboard charting hits of any American Duo. Their success at that time was only rivaled by Elvis. The Bird Dogs and The Zmed Brothers are absolutely thrilled to be able to contribute to a cause that supports the recognition and preservation of the intimate origins of America's greatest Rock 'n Roll sibling duo.

In January of 2016, brothers Zachary and Dylan Zmed (acoustic guitars/vocals) and their partner Burleigh Drummond (drummer) began developing THE EVERLY BROTHERS EXPERIENCE show. The Zmeds say "We are not impersonators, our aim is to honor the aesthetics of the Everly Brothers' iconic sound and their unique place in music history, all while having a little fun telling our own personal story." Growing up with father Adrian Zmed, a traveling singer/dancer/actor known for Grease 2, Bachelor Party, T.J. Hooker, and mother Barbara, a second-grade teacher in a suburb of Los Angeles, The Zmed Brothers continually strive to pay homage to their roots by always infusing an instinctual blend of entertainment (a la Smothers Brothers) and contextual education in their performance.

El Portal Theatre is a historic landmark in the San Fernando Valley located in the heart of North Hollywood just minutes from Universal Studios, Warner Brothers, Disney, ABC, CBS-Radford and NBC Burbank. The theatre, originally built as a vaudeville house in 1926, sits across Lankershim Blvd from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and the Art Institute of California-Hollywood. In June of 2017 El Portal christened its Mainstage Theatre THE Debbie Reynolds MAINSTAGE In honor of Debbie and her participation with the theatre.

For tickets and information please call 818-508-4200 or online at www.elportaltheatre.com.





