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THE DRILLMASTER to Return to Los Angeles at The Elysian

Jenny Zigrino stars as the Prussian officer alongside Caleb Zeringue, Jeffrey Jay, Mary Lynn Rajskub, and more.

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THE DRILLMASTER to Return to Los Angeles at The Elysian

The Drillmaster, the historical comedy about America's gayest founding daddy and possibly the Founding Fathers' most qualified HR nightmare, returns to Los Angeles for one night only at The Elysian on Tuesday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Created by Jenny Zigrino (Conan, DropoutTV, Bad Santa 2) and Caleb Zeringue (Luigi: The Musical, Edinburgh Fringe), the play stars Zigrino as the Prussian officer who transformed a chaotic, deeply unstructured revolutionary militia into something resembling an army, while asking the timeless question: what if military discipline had better cheekbones?

Part historical fact, part historical farce, The Drillmaster revisits Valley Forge with a very queer lens, spotlighting von Steuben's legacy alongside the historically hidden romance between Alexander Hamilton (Caleb Zeringue) and John Laurens (Jeremey Crittiden). It also tackles urgent civic questions, including who gets to belong in a nation of immigrants, who gets written out of history, and whether Lin-Manuel Miranda owes gay people reparations.

Following acclaimed readings in San Francisco and Los Angeles (praised as “genuinely funny… clever and thoroughly entertaining” by Freaks of HHN), the creative team returns with a newly revised script, fresh chaos, and enough powdered-wig energy to threaten the Republic.

Jeffrey Jay (The Game Awards, NYTimes) joins as co-writer and cast member, with Kimmie Kim (SNL: Live From New York!, songwriter, Rupi Kaur Live) as executive producer. Zigrino, Zeringue and Jay perform alongside Guy Branum, Beth Stelling, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Dylan Adler, and more.

The Drillmaster invites audiences to witness a preview of what may be the next big comedy play on its march toward Broadway, the West End and, naturally, whispered conversations in the dark room of an Eagle somewhere.

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