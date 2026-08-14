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NIGHT SHIFT Sketch Comedy Show to Return for One Night at Elysian Theater

Lukas Cox and Kezie Nwachukwu direct an ensemble with credits from The Daily Show and A Black Lady Sketch Show.

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NIGHT SHIFT Sketch Comedy Show to Return for One Night at Elysian Theater

Westerly Theater Group will present a new installment of its critically acclaimed sketch comedy show Night Shift for one night only on Saturday, August 22 at The Elysian Theater in Los Angeles.

Directed by Lukas Cox and Kezie Nwachukwu, the latest edition will feature an entirely new collection of sketches written and performed by emerging comedic artists from Los Angeles.

The cast includes Liza Babin, Jack Greenberg, DaMya Gurley, Trace Guzmán, Madi Hart, Dani Lyle, Kezie Nwachukwu, Sila Puhl, John Rosenbluth and James Werner.

Collectively, the performers' credits include The Daily Show, HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show, Nebula's Abolish Everything and the live variety show Stapleview. Theater credits among the company also include Slings & Arrows at The Broadwater.

The performance continues Westerly Theater Group's Night Shift series, which showcases original sketch comedy from a new generation of Los Angeles writers and performers.

Night Shift will be performed Saturday, August 22 at 7:30 p.m. at The Elysian Theater, located at 1944 Riverside Drive in Los Angeles.

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