THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Begins Next Month at Chance Theater

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, has announced that “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” will be the fifth show in its 25th Anniversary Main Season. Based on Mark Haddon's best-selling 2003 novel, the play is written by Simon Stephens and will be directed by resident artist Darryl B. Hovis, with previews from September 22 through September 29, and regular performances beginning September 30 and continuing through October 22 on the Cripe Stage at Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken theater arts Center.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Meet Christopher Francis Boone, a brilliant and neurodivergent 15-year-old boy standing in his neighbor Mrs. Shears' backyard in the middle of the night. She is screaming at Christopher because he is standing over the body of Wellington, her sweet dog who has been speared with a garden fork. When Christopher vows to find the murderer, he doesn't realize that there is more than one mystery to solve and he will be forced to take a perilous journey that will upend his world. Based on Mark Haddon's best-selling novel, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is a thrilling and heartwarming adventure story featuring an unforgettable young hero.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” won 5 Tony Awards (including Best Play), 7 Olivier Awards (including Best New Play), 6 Drama Desk Awards (including Outstanding Play), 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (including Best Play), and countless other awards.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” was the longest running play on Broadway in the past 10 years, opening on October 5, 2014 and playing for 800 performances at the Barrymore Theatre.

Darryl B. Hovis (Director) earned his M.A. in Theatre Production at Central Washington University and studied acting at the Professional Conservatory at UCSD under Anna Shapiro (Steppenwolf) as well as South Coast Repertory under Karen Hensel. He is the co-founder and artistic director of the Culver City Academy of Visual and Performing Arts, where he developed an intensive arts program for high school students in theatre, film, music, and art, and has gone on to develop theatre programs at other Southern California high schools, as well as Theatre International at Leysin American School in Leysin, Switzerland. Directing credits include “Therese Raquin” (Chance Theater), “Rent” and “The Threepenny Opera” (Samohi Theatre), “Machinal” and “Resurrecting Antigone” (UniTheatre), and “The Miracle Worker” and “Treehouses” (AVPA).

Joining Hovis on the design team are scenic designer Bruce Goodrich (“Cry It Out”), costume designer Adriana Lámbarri (“Cry It Out”, OCTG Theatre Award winner), lighting designer Andrea Heilman (“Green Day's American Idiot”), projection designer Nick Santiago (“RENT”), stage manager Wade Williamson (“Next to Normal”, resident artist), and dramaturg Sophie Hall Cripe (“Next to Normal”).

The cast of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” features Aaron Lipp (Chance Debut) as Christopher, Rachel Oliveros Catalano (“Ragtime”) as Siobhan, Casey Long (“Colonialism is Terrible, But Phở is Delicious,” resident artist) as Ed, Karen O'Hanlon (“Middletown,” resident artist) as Judy, Rachel McLaughlan (“The Secret Garden”) as Voice 1, Jonathon Lamer (Edward Albee's “The Goat Or, Who is Sylvia?”) as Voice 2, Jared Machado (“Ride the Cyclone”) as Voice 3, Shelly Day (Chance Debut) as Voice 4, and Ben Green (“A Chorus Line”) as Voice 3 understudy.

Linda Maggard is the Executive Producer for this production and Elizabeth Jones is the Associate Producer. Bette & Wylie Aitken are producers for the entire 2023 Season and The Family of Mary Kay Fyda-Mar are this season's associate producers. Community Partners for this production are Autism By The Sea, Autism Peer 1-on-1, My Day Counts, Orange County Asperger's Support Group, Poppy Life Care, and Reimagine.

ABOUT CHANCE THEATER

Proud to be one of the leading ensemble-driven theatre companies in Southern California, CHANCE THEATER has received the National Theatre Company grant from American Theatre Wing for “nurturing a community of artists in ways that strengthen and demonstrate the quality, diversity, and dynamism of American theatre.” The Chance recently won 14 OCTG Theatre Awards, including Outstanding Production of a Musical (Next to Normal) and Outstanding Production of a Play (Cry It Out). Previously, Chance Theater has won eight OCTG Theatre Awards, including Outstand Production of a Musical (Fun Home), eight Ovation Awards, including four for Best Production of a Musical (Intimate Theatre), and four LADCC Awards, including the Polly Warfield Award for Outstanding Season. The Anaheim City Council named Chance Theater “the Official Resident Theater Company of Anaheim” in 2014, and Arts Orange County has twice named the Chance as “Outstanding Arts Organization.” Known for using bold and personal storytelling to promote dialogue and connection within the Southern California theatrical landscape, the Chance is committed to contributing to a more compassionate, connected and creative community. As a constituent member of Theatre Communications Group, The Theatrical Producers League of Los Angeles, and OC Theatre Guild, Chance Theater continues to bring national attention to the Southern California and Orange County theater scenes.