THE BOOK OF BRIARSHIRE Comes to Hollywood Fringe

Good Shows will present The Book of Briarshire, running for five performances in the 2019 season of The Hollywood Fringe Festival from Saturday, June 8th through Sunday, June 30th. Written by and starring Kelly Moore, directed by Colleen Doyle, and produced by Conor Hanney, The Book of Briarshire is an epic medieval fantasy comedy, where kickass women rule. With an almost entirely female ensemble cast, Briarshire subverts the fantasy genre, packed with both action and laughs. Our heroine Ylva (played by Moore) wants nothing more than to become a knight and live up to her father's legacy, so she quests to slay The Dragon (played by Lindsey Mallard) along with her clueless sister Skittles (played by Emily Bolcik) who frequently breaks into unsolicited/undesired freestyle raps. Along the way, they encounter magic, soldiers, elves, and even... a cobbler. The limited engagement will take place at The Broadwater, Second Stage (6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90038). Audience members are invited to stay afterwards for refreshments in the attached bar The Broadwater Plunge, owned by TV's Patrick Duffy. For additional information, please visit https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6131 and https://www.facebook.com/GoodShowsFringe.



The Book of Briarshire's five shows will take place over four weekends in June: Saturday, June 8th at 10:00pm, a matinee performance on Sunday, June 16th at 11:00am, the following Sunday, June 23rd at 10:30pm, Saturday June 29th at 5:00pm, and a final matinee on Sunday, June 30th at 12:00pm. The show's total runtime is approximately 55 minutes. The full cast of The Book of Briarshire includes Kelly Moore, Emily Bolcik, Debbie Fry, Marina Mastros, Anatasha Blakely, Ryan Marsico, Mandi Bossard, Lindsey Mallard, Justin Michael Terry, Megan Reisbergand Celeste Pechous. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6131.

CAST & CREW:

Cast

Kelly Moore Ylva

Emily Bolcik Skittles

Debbie Fry Wormleg

Celeste Pechous The King

Marina Mastros Magic

Anatasha Blakely The Cobbler

Mandi Bossard Sir Holden

Lindsey Mallard The Dragon

Megan Reisberg Glorfindel, The Elf Lord

Ryan Marsico Soldier

Justin Michael Terry Soldier

Crew

Kelly Moore Writer

Colleen Doyle Director

Conor Hanney Producer

The Book of Briarshire is part of The 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival, an annual fringe theatre festival now in its 9th year held in Los Angeles every June. Conor Hanney is also producing eight other shows for the festival under the Good Shows banner, including two musicals, which he wrote, Ride or Die: The Hip-Hop Musical(the first ensemble show to have a majority cast of actors with cognitive disabilities at Fringe) and Stranger Things 2: The Musical Tribute (with all original music inspired by the sound of 1984). For the other shows, Hanney has recruited some of the most talented undiscovered writer-performers in LA to craft their own visions on a blank canvas with no parameters: Callie Ott with Dear Jeff: A Musical Comedy About Suicide & Domestic Abuse, Stanson Chung with Checking In at The Last Resort, Lindsey Mallard with Meet Me in Mizzery, Rob Zaleski with One Hump Heart, and Briarshire's Emily Bolcik with Stuff i think is funny and good. Hanney will also be performing in The One-Man Improvised Musical at the festival.





