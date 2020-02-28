THE BERENSTAIN BEARS ON STAGE Comes to Sutter Street Theatre

The popular Berenstain Bears storybooks come to life on the Sutter Street Theatre stage. The "world's foremost expert on the Berenstain Bears," guitar-strumming Cowboy Joe, is the show's stage director-introducing and commenting on the musical's five episodes which are based on five classic Berenstain Bears books:

1. The Berenstain Bears' New Baby

2. The Berenstain Bears and the Messy Room

3. The Berenstain Bears and the Double Dare

4. The Berenstain Bears Tell the Truth

5. The Berenstain Bears Get Stage Fright

Book and Lyrics by Stan and Jan Berenstain

Music by Elliot Lawrence and Jamie Broza

Directed by Laura Luke

Musically Directed & Choreography by Connie Mockenhaupt

Shows are March 7 - March 29 on Saturdays & Sundays at 1:00pm

Tickets: General $19 / Seniors $17 / Students with ID card $15 / Children 12 and under $14

For reservations go to www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.





