THE ADDAMS FAMILY Comes to Rubicon Theatre This Week

Rubicon Theatre will have the students of the organization’s Kids’ Musical Theatre Camp present the highly anticipated production of THE ADDAMS FAMILY Young@Part. Opening this Friday, July 28 and running through Sunday, July 30, this kooky, spooky and hilarious musical extravaganza, performed by students ages 12 to 14, promises to be a highlight of the summer.

Performances are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. All summer youth program productions take place at Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura’s Downtown Cultural District. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. Tickets may be purchased by visiting Click Here or by calling Rubicon Guest Services at (805) 667-2900.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY Young@Part is a whimsical and spooktacular musical adventure based on the classic cartoons of Charles Addams. The show is a delightful celebration of individuality, acceptance, and the power of love, reminding children and adults that it's okay to be different. With its catchy tunes, fantastic dance numbers, and heartwarming story that warms the heart, this production is a must-see for families, fans of the original Addams Family series, and musical theatre enthusiasts.

The story opens with the ghoulish Addams family visiting the graveyard for an annual gathering of all family members, living, dead, and undecided, to celebrate what it is to be an Addams. But when daughter Wednesday decides to introduce her new “normal” boyfriend Lucas to the family, she gets resistance and concern grom her family. When the families come together for dinner one fateful evening, chaos ensues until they find they have more in common than they night have guessed.

Under the direction of SERYOZHA LA PORTE, with musical direction by Billy Thompson and choreography by Jesse Graham, THE ADDAMS FAMILY Young@Part offers an enchanting blend of music, dance, and comedy as our talented young performers bring the characters to life on stage. The sensational score features memorable songs such as "When You're an Addams," "Pulled," and "Full Disclosure." The show's witty dialogue and clever one-liners will ensure a night of laughter for both children and adults.

The Addams Family’s eerie mansion and other locales are created by set and lighting designer ANTHONY COLOMBO, with iconic costumes by TARA VANONI and LEXI QUOLAS, Sound Design by MAZIE VOSS, Props by SARAH WILLEY.

The Summer Production Manager and Company Manager is GABI BALTZELL, SOPHIA ROCH is Assistant Director, Production Stage Manager is ADAM BAHIR, and Assistant Stage Manager is SOPHIA CAMPBELL.

Says Director LA PORTE, “I’m honored to have this opportunity to lead my first Rubicon summer show and to work with such stellar kids. I grew up through Rubicon’s programs, so I know, firsthand, how much I benefitted from my summer experiences. Rubicon’s always set the bar high, when it comes to the youth productions, and I am committed to making sure these students have an experience they will never forget.”

This particular adaptation of the show, Young@Part, is tailored specifically for young performers, allowing them to embrace and showcase their talents in an edited version, staying true to the essence of the original story. The book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and the catchy music and lyrics are by Andrew Lippa, a friend of Rubicon who generously gave his time to meet with the young performers over Zoom during rehearsal.