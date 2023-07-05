TAKE ME AS I AM: A JONI MITCHELL TRIBUTE Takes The Stage Once More At The Hollywood Fringe​​​​​​​

The Fringe Encore series will be extending the Fringe's Best International Show, Take Me As I Am: A Joni Mitchell Tribute, for two performances.Take Me As I Am: A Joni Mitchell Tribute is an intimate concert experience of Mitchell's most memorable songs and the stories that inspired them.

The show is set at the peak of Joniʼs career in 1976 after Joni returns home from a solo road trip and right before the release of her acclaimed album Hejira. Playing both guitar and dulcimer, Rainee Blake performs classic songs like Woodstock, Both Sides Now and A Case of You interwoven with monologues from the perspective of none other than the artist herself.

Take Me As I Am: A Joni Mitchell Tribute was audience and critical darling at the Hollywood Fringe festival winning awards for Best International Show, the O-Face Award from the Orgasmic Theatre company and receiving both the Catania Award and Springboard Award which promise full run extensions in both New York City and Catania, Italy, respectively.

Take Me As I Am (named after a lyric in the song California) explores the songs and stories of the prolific singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell. Newly returned from a solo road trip across America, Take Me As I Am spans eight studio albums from Ladies of the Canyon to Hejira, featuring most prominently the songs from her acclaimed album Blue – widely credited as one of the best albums ever made. As Rainee embodies Joni, she sings and plays the role with total commitment to truth. Since 2012, Rainee has been transporting audiences back in time as she tells stories of Joniʼs lost loves from Graham Nash to James Taylor and of not quite making it to Woodstock, yet writing the definitive song about the landmark festival.

"When I was thirteen my dad first gave me a copy of Court and Spark and said, “I think youʼre ready for this” says Blake. “I became obsessed with Joni and the show developed out of my love for not just her music but the incredible life she's led. She's defiant, angelic and full of contradictions. I hope to inspire audiences with a lasting love for her.”

Take Me As I Am: A Joni Mitchell Tribute, has received international acclaim for its “startling honesty and brilliance” (Rewired). Rainee first penned the tribute 12 years ago and has since toured it internationally including at The National Folk Festival in Australia. "Rainee plays the role with total commitment to truth. She has a soaring, angelic voice that does Joni Mitchell justice. I almost forgot where I was!” TheMusic.com.au

Rainee Blake is an Australian-born singer-songwriter, actress and writer based in Los Angeles. She is a third generation actress best known for her recurring role as Alannah Curtis on CMT's Nashville. Rainee appeared in the final season of Nashville (2018) which included her original composition Treading Water. She additionally recorded fifteen songs under the Lion's Gate Music Label. In 2018, Rainee performed at The Opry alongside the Nashville cast for their farewell concert. Rainee also appeared in the feature film I am DB Cooper (2022) as Rita Coolidge and co-wrote the soundtrack for the film.

Rainee has released her own music over the past 6 years. With influences ranging from 1970s soul, rock and pop, the resulting music combines Rainee's soft spot for simple vintage sounds with her love of modern R&B. Rainee draws inspiration from classic songstresses Carole King and Roberta Flack as well as contemporaries Sara Bareilles and Lake Street Dive. Rainee has toured through Europe, Australia and the US. Learn more at www.raineeblake.com

The Three Clubs, 1123 N Vine St, Hollywood, CA 90038. July 10th & 18th at 8pm. Single tickets are priced at $15 and available online or at Three Clubs's box office the day of the show. Click Here.