'Still Standing' Photo Exhibit To Benefit ICG Hardship Fund

The exhibit debuts online on September 4, 2020.

"Still Standing," a unique sale representing the diverse personal work and artistry of 80 still photographers employed in the motion picture/television/streaming world, debuts online on September 4, 2020 (https://600stillstanding.com).



All proceeds from sales of the photographs will benefit the International Cinematographers Guild Hardship Fund (https://www.icg600.com). That endowment provides emergency financial assistance to members of the ICG who, like many workers the world over, are facing unprecedented hard times during this ongoing global pandemic.



The exhibit will include over 200 selections from the personal galleries of these artists, focusing on fine art, music, street, abstract, portraits, still life, and other images that represent their talents behind the lens. Each photographer's work will be accompanied by a brief bio of their career along with their personal website address.



The exhibit was curated by a trio of industry professionals -



- Aline Smithson (www.lenscratch.com; www.alinesmithson.com), Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Lenscratch, a daily journal on photography, whose accolades in the world of photography include the Rising Star Award through the Griffin Museum of Photography and a finalist in the Taylor Wessing Portrait Prize by the National Portrait Gallery in London.



- Kim Gottlieb-Walker (www.lenswoman.com), a longtime set photographer who has built a distinctive portfolio that includes some of the most notable musicians and personalities of the '60s and '70s, along with the publication of two books: Bob Marley and the Golden Age of Reggae and On Set with John Carpenter.



- Lisa Guerriero (www.lisaguerrierophotography.com), a documentary and editorial photographer who is a regular curator for the Women in Street Photo Collective, The Photo Motel Artists Collective, and was a guest curator for Getty Images Foto in 2018. Her work on small-town America has been published in The Guardian, Huffington Post, Wired, Roadtrippers Magazine and Feature Shoot.



The Print Studio at Film Solutions in Los Angeles (www.filmsolutions.com) has partnered with ICG to oversee printing of every photograph purchased from the exhibit. Aside from their work in the entertainment field, many of these photographers regularly collaborate with this prominent lab to ensure their images are perfectly processed prior to their use in global consumer and social media campaigns.



The German paper company Hahnemühle FineArt GmbH (www.hahnemuehle.com) has partnered with "Still Standing" and Film Solutions to best present the works of this diverse group of artists. Every purchased photograph will be printed on their archival Photo Rag Baryta 325gsm paper. An open edition limited specifically for this September, 2020, benefit event, each print (9X12 format) will arrive with a Certificate of Authenticity.



Price for each print will be $275, plus shipping/handling. There will also be four curated box sets available for purchase:



- One "Music" box set of 10 color prints in a special archival box for $2,550 + shipping & handling

- One "Music" box set of 10 black and white prints in a special archival box for $2,550 + shipping & handling

- One "Politics" box set of 7 prints featuring a beautiful selection of past political leaders for $1,825 + shipping & handling

- One "Beat Writers" box set of 5 black and white prints of famous Beat writers for $1,275 + shipping & handling



"Still Standing" will conclude sales on September 21, 2020.



The International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600 of the International Alliance of Theater and Stage Employees (IATSE), is a labor union dedicated to the improvement of the social and economic conditions of workers engaged in photography and recording images of all kinds for production, publicists and related crafts. The Local 600 Hardship Fund provides financial help to Local 600 members with demonstrated need.



For photos and complete exhibition catalogue go to: https://bit.ly/3bsBQZd

