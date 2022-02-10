Star Trek Stars Join Bespoke Plays For Madi Goff's Queer Sci-fi Backstage Drama LADY FACE

BESPOKE PLAYS - a bicoastal new play development series - announces recent Star Trek Franchise actors ISA BRIONES (Hamilton, Next to Normal), BLU DEL BARRIO, and MARY CHIEFFO to join Justin Lawrence Barnes, Kari Coleman, Madi Goff, and VonDexter Montegut II in the first staged readings of LADY FACE by MADI GOFF, directed by ELLIE PYLE, and stage managed by ERIN MACDONALD (science consultant: Star Trek).

The year is 2171 and society is in conflict over the "human" rights of artificial intelligence. In the backstage dressing room of a theatre during the performance of an absurdist drama entitled Five Madonnas, Joan, a scientist and performer fascinated by human behavior, reunites with an old friend, Micaiah, an artificial intelligence in hiding. Joan and Micaiah's tension-filled reunion reignites a repressed love triangle, challenging the existence of love in both human and non-human lifeforms.

The readings will take place February 16th and 17th at 7pm at The Pico (10508 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064). Masks and proof of vaccination will be required. General admission tickets are $20, with some $10 tickets available for each performance. As part of our commitment to accessibility, Bespoke Plays also offers virtual tickets for a limited time after the initial run.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lady-face-by-madi-goff-tickets-259810248447.