Stanley Clarke Will Participate in Several Events With BroadStage as Artist in Residence

Santa Monica College and BroadStage will host four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning bassist, recording artist, and composer Stanley Clarke for a free Artist Talk focused on the Business of Music. Clarke, who is BroadStage’s Artist in Residence, will be joined by GRAMMY® nominee and USC Music Professor Patrice Rushen, and Nurit Siegel Smith, Executive Director of the Music Forward Foundation. SMC Music Faculty member, Frederick “Keith” Fiddmont will moderate the conversation.

The Stanley Clarke Artist Talk is free for the general public and students, and will be held Tuesday, March 19 at 11:15 am at the BroadStage Music Hall at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street (at Santa Monica Boulevard), Santa Monica. RSVP at link here. For more information please call SMC Music Department at 310-434-4323.

Next, BroadStage and SMC are proud to announce the release of “Rhythm & Harmony,” a short documentary film focused on his Artist Residency. Produced by SMC Digital Media Arts under the direction of Roxanne Captor, “Rhythm & Harmony” delves deep into Clarke’s Artist Residency at BroadStage thus far. The documentary features exclusive scenes from recent Residency events, personal anecdotes from Clarke himself, and insightful interviews with SMC students and faculty, SMC President and Superintendent Dr. Kathryn Jeffery, and BroadStage Artistic and Executive Director Rob Bailis. “Rhythm & Harmony” is now available to view by clicking here.

Then, Clarke returns to the BroadStage with 4EVER, his new band performing live, for a night of raucous jazz harmony, rock, funk, R&B, hip-hop, fusion, and more. Clarke was a founding member of one of the first jazz fusion bands, Return to Forever, and brought the bass guitar into prominence in jazz-related music. His 4EVER Band is an homage to the original group with Chick Corea. The performance takes place on Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 7:30pm at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage.

4EVER’s band members bring dynamic youthful energy and freshness to the music. All consummate musicians, the 4EVER band includes Jeremiah Collier on drums, Beka Gochiashvili on piano and keyboards, Colin Cook on guitar, Emilio Modeste on saxophone, and, of course, Stanley on acoustic and electric bass. Since 2022, they have excelled in creating electrifying performances, always pushing the boundaries of their instruments.



More information is at the BroadStage website at www.broadstage.org.