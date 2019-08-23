StKi, LLC Presents The World Premiere Of TO DAD WITH LOVE - A TRIBUTE TO BUDDY EBSEN

StKi, LLC will present the newly envisioned World Premiere production of TO DAD WITH LOVE: A TRIBUTE TO Buddy Ebsen, a one-woman show starring singer, songwriter, actress and recording artist, KIKI EBSEN under the direction of S.E. (Steve) FEINBERG. The show will return by popular demand for a three-week run as a Guest Production of Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Boulevard West, Los Angeles, CA 90068, located off of the 101 Freeway in the Cahuenga Pass, between Barham Boulevard and Lankershim Boulevard, one block down from Universal Studios. Performances will be presented September 6 - 22, 2019 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Kiki Ebsen said, "I am so happy to be bringing back my show for three weeks, after a successful three day tryout at Theatre West in 2018. This new production celebrates my father's 70-year career in the entertainment business as well as the 80th Anniversary of the iconic film, The Wizard of Oz, for which he created the role of the Tin Woodsman. From George Russel to Jed Clampett to Barnaby Jones, to working with Walt Disney, I tell my dad's story."

TO DAD WITH LOVE: A TRIBUTE TO Buddy Ebsen is a multimedia jazz/cabaret homage, starring Kiki Ebsen, co-designed by Kiki Ebsen and her brother, Dustin Ebsen, honoring their father.

The production team for TO DAD WITH LOVE - A TRIBUTE TO Buddy Ebsen includes: Kiki Ebsen (of Agoura Hills) Performer, Writer and Producer for StKi, LLC; Steve Wallace (of Agoura Hills) Producer for StKi, LLC, Sound and Production Designer; Dustin Ebsen (of Santa Monica) Multimedia and Video Effects Designer; S.E. (Steve) Feinberg (of Topanga Canyon) Director: Gregory Gast (of Los Angeles) Choreographer and Dancer; Jeff Colella (of North Hollywood) Band Musical Director and Pianist; Kim Richmond (of Hollywood) Band Member - Woodwinds; Kendall Kay (of North Hollywood) Band Member - Drums; Granville "Danny" Young (of Thousand Oaks) Band Member - Bass; Ernest McDaniel (of Los Angeles) Stage Manager and Lighting Designer; Dawn Lee Wakefield/TCV Media (of Bryan, TX) Social Media and Steve Moyer Public Relations (of Los Angeles) Press Representative.

General Admission tickets are $25 per person, $20 for Seniors and Students per person with ID and $15 per person for Groups of 15 or more. VIP packages for $40 per person are also available, and include premium seating, an After Show Meet and Greet and complimentary beverages. There is a 20% Labor Day discount sale on General Admission tickets only through September 1, 2019. For further information and to purchase tickets online, please visit the websites, http://buddyebsentribute.com and www.theatrewest.org, or call the Theatre West Box Office at 323-851-7977.

Theatre Parking will be available for $5 per car directly across the street from Theatre West in the Panasonic Parking Lot, 3330 Cahuenga Boulevard West, Los Angeles, CA 90068. The Metro Bus Stop 156 Line drops off at Cahuenga Boulevard West and Oakshire Drive nearby the theatre (both Northbound and Southbound buses).





