Spanish Harlem Orchestra Performs SALSA NAVIDAD Next Month

Spanish Harlem Orchestra brings in the Christmas season in Santa Monica with Salsa Navidad on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica Performing Arts Center. There will be mini salsa dancing lessons at the BroadStage Music Hall before the show for ticketholders. Come at 5:30pm for salsa lessons and dancing, holiday treats, giveaways, and more!



Spanish Harlem Orchestra brings its energy, hard-hitting rhythms, and musical precision to BroadStage with Salsa Navidad, a special holiday concert of American Christmas classics done in a Latin/Salsa style. Spanish Harlem Orchestra’s thirteen world-class musicians and vocalists come together to create an unparalleled musical experience featuring not only American Christmas classics done in a Latin/Salsa style, but also their non-holiday, original music for which they have become so well known. Salsa Navidad also features the Puerto Rican Christmas style known as “Aguinaldo,” which reflects the spirit and cultural essence of the Caribbean.



Described as “one of the most important contemporary Latin music ensembles in existence today” by Latin Jazz Network, the three-time Grammy® winning band sets the gold standard for excellence in authentic, New York style, hard-core salsa and Latin jazz.



The first half of the evening will focus on this New York base traditional sound, which they are best known for. The second half will focus on the Salsa Navidad programming with classic Latino Christmas Music.



Now celebrating 20 years of excellence, SHO, as they are known to fans, is dedicated to the sounds of the barrio (Spanish Harlem, NYC). With band leader Oscar Hernández, (considered one of the most prominent pianists and arrangers in the Salsa & Latin Jazz scene) at the helm, they are on a mission to keep the musical legacy of salsa dura (hard salsa) alive and expand its audience to those who love great music, not just Latin music. Grounded in the past, while focused on the future, they strive to keep the music relevant, creating a unique and fresh approach.



SHO’s music is characterized by the raw, organic, and vintage sound defined by the genre. With eight albums and five Grammy® nominations, this powerhouse orchestra strives to continually push themselves and raise the bar. Their albums have featured jazz legends Chick Corea and Joe Lovano along with guest soloists: Randy Brecker, Kurt Elling, Miguel Zenon, Tom Harrell, Dave Liebman, Bob Mintzer, Joe Locke, and others.



In partnership with BroadStage, Salsa dance instructor Laura Canellias offers a series of free Salsa dance classes at Virginia Avenue Park. These will take place on Tuesdays 11/28, 12/5, 12/12 from 6:30 - 7:30 PM, and will be free and open to the public. They will take place at Virginia Ave Park’s Thelma Terry Building.



Tickets starting at $55 are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2278208®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbroadstage.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling 310.434.3200. Salsa Navidad is made possible by a generous gift from The Keston Family.