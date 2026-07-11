Sounds Of Los Angeles County To Present SELECTORS CHOICE: Free Dj Workshops

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Sounds of Los Angeles County is set to present SELECTORS CHOICE Free DJ Workshops. Step onto hallowed ground at the first park in the nation ever named in honor of baseball legend and civil rights icon, Jackie Robinson. Bringing the ultimate celebration of rhythm and resilience with a lineup curated by Selectors Choice.

On July 17 from 6-9pm the following artists will be featured: DJ C-Los, DJ Icy Ice, DJ 5150 Steph, DJ AZ and Steezy Jabzee. The event will take place at the Jackie Robinson Park located at 8773 E Avenue R Sun Village, CA. For more information or questions, the public can contact (661)944-2880.

DJ C-Los is one of LA's finest, DJ C-Los has opened for some of the most established hip-hop acts including Wu-Tang Clan, De La Soul, The Roots, Common, Mos Def, and Dilated Peoples. When he isn't commanding a massive crowd, he's shaping the future of the culture as an instructor and the General Manager at the prestigious Beat Junkies Institute of Sound.

DJ Icy Ice is a founding member of the world-renowned crew, The World Famous Beat Junkies, DJ Icy Ice is an undeniable architect of modern West Coast scratch and open-format culture. His more than two-decade career spans massive stages, major festivals, TEDx events, and high-profile events like the Grammy Awards, the Emmy Awards, and more.

DJ 5150 Steph is known for her infectious energy and crowd-moving sets, she blends everything from hip-hop and R&B to funk, freestyle, Latin, reggae, and rock. As an esteemed graduate of the Beat Junkies Institute of Sound, she has performed alongside hip-hop legends like DJ Quik and Warren G.

DJ AZ is a multi-faceted open-format DJ who takes immense pride in merging classic fundamentals with progressive turntablism. With a natural ability to read the room and cater his sets to all demographics, DJ AZ's ultimate goal is keeping a timeless art form alive.

Steezy Jabzee has engineered a stellar style deeply influenced by hip-hop, classic funk, and old-school freestyle. By incorporating fresh modern edits and keeping a completely versatile open-format approach, he creates a nostalgic atmosphere.

About Sounds of Los Angeles County

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) is launching its first official standalone FREE summer concert series in LA County Parks' history. Sounds of LA County - 27 Parks. 108 Concerts. One County. highlights local artists from LA County's abundant indie music scene, bringing a music festival vibe to your front door. The free concerts, taking place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings, are uniquely curated to reflect the culture, diversity, and energy of the communities where they are held.

Sounds of LA County marks a new chapter for free outdoor concerts in the region. Using its platform and resources to create meaningful opportunities for the local indie music community, LA County Parks is reimagining what a public summer concert series can be. To bring that vision to life, the Department entrusted NextFest LA-the independent music festival known for championing local indie talent-with producing a series built around that same mission.

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