SkyPilot's One-Act Festival Returns

Last autumn, the acclaimed SkyPilot Theatre Company sought submissions for its annual One Act Festival. After receiving a record number of plays, seven outstanding works were chosen and will be presented over two weekends, March 23rd through March 26th and March 30th through April 2nd, at Studio/Stage, 520 N Western Ave., Los Angeles. Thursday through Saturday performances will be at 8pm, and Sundays will be at 5pm. The productions, categorized as Series A and Series B, are open to the public with tickets for $25 per night or $40 for a festival pass to see both Series A and B (festival pass can be purchased or upgraded at the box office).

The theme for this year's festival is "Laughter Is the Best Medicine," inspired by the communal need for that feel-good chemical rush of endorphins and a mood boost during these trying times. A giggle a day keeps the doctor away, but thanks to science, we know laughter is one of the best tools we have for dealing with stress, reducing pain, boosting the immune system, relaxing the muscles, increasing blood flow, and even burning calories. Can't argue with that! The benefits of laughing alone are truly endless, adding zest to life, diffusing conflict, and building resilience. However, anyone who's howled or guffawed in a room full of theatergoers knows that sharing a laugh is even better, forging bonds and memories to cherish forever.

Series A

Thursday, March 23rd, Saturday, March 25th, Friday, March 31st, and Sunday, April 2nd

What Can I Get For You?, written by Nick Freedson and directed by Aditya Putcha.

Mead and Stu Teach a Seminar, written by Rom Watson and directed by Daniel Guzman.

Trick or Treat, written by David S. Liu and directed by Bernadette Armstrong.

Series B

Friday, March 24th, Sunday, March 26th, Thursday, March 30th, and Saturday, April 1st

All My Exes Walk Into a Bar, written by Elke Thoms and directed by Tudi Roche.

Leda, written by Melanie Garber-Letitia and directed by Effie Spence.

Fast Food Order, written by Art Shulman and directed by Morris Schorr.

Toast, written by Ria Parody Erlich and directed by Tina Walsch.