SkyPilot Supports Black Lives Matter with Ongoing Virtual Reading Series

SkyPilot continues their Virtual Reading Series spotlighting playwrights of color.

SkyPilot Theatre Company is a non-profit theatre ensemble, that produces provocative, compelling and challenging new works for the Los Angeles theatre-going audience.

SkyPilot continues their Virtual Reading Series spotlighting playwrights of color in honor of the ever-important Black Lives Matter movement. For their upcoming December 2020 series, the Company is seeking short one-act play submissions, on any topic, which the company's members will perform safely at home, on a digital Zoom platform.

SkyPilot has received great acclaim for its previous One-Act Festivals and its newest Covid-19 friendly Virtual Reading Series. The live 2018 One-Act Theatre Festival focused on three themes, #MeToo, Black Lives Matter, and March for Our Lives (preventing gun violence). From festival submissions, the Company created the virtual Black Lives Matter reading series, "BLM Volume 2", featuring impactful stories and celebrating actors and directors of color this past August 2020.

For the upcoming "BLM Volume 3" series, the company is looking for short one-act plays written by black/mixed playwrights that are appropriate for a virtual reading on the Zoom conference platform. Specific submission parameters are as follows:

Length: 10-20 Minutes maximum

Characters #: 2-4 Characters maximum

Story: Any Topic

Original material only, no adaptations or plays based on someone else's copyrighted work

No musicals

Submission Deadline: November 1, 2020

Please send scripts along with a bio and photo to SkyPilotSubmissions@gmail.com with "BLM Playwrighting" in the subject line. For more information on SkyPilot and its upcoming productions, visit www.SkyPilotTheatre.com.

