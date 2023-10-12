Sitar Virtuosa Anoushka Shankar Brings Her New Quintet To The Soraya For One Night Only

Anoushka Shankar, a nine time GRAMMY nominee in her debut at The Soraya, incorporates traditional Indian and modern electric music into her work.

Oct. 12, 2023

Sitar Virtuosa Anoushka Shankar Brings Her New Quintet To The Soraya For One Night Only

Sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar — the youngest-ever  GRAMMY nominee in the world music category — brings her new quintet to The Soraya on  Sunday, October 22 at 7:30pm. Placing the sitar front and center, Anoushka Shankar, a nine time GRAMMY nominee in her debut at The Soraya, incorporates traditional Indian and modern  electric music into her work, producing a unique sound that transcends genres.  

Daughter of acclaimed musician Ravi Shankar, Anoushka‘s exposure to world cultures—from her  upbringing in Delhi to her travel throughout the United Kingdom and Southern California—has  placed her at the forefront as an activist, human rights ambassador, and highly sought after  musician. Her mastery across styles has led to collaborating with a wealth of talented and  popular musicians like Nina Simone, Lenny Kravitz, Madonna, Eric Clapton, Elton John, and  Sting. 

The Anoushka Shakar Quintet performs Sunday, Oct 22 at 7pm. Tickets start at $42; Now on  sale at Click Here

To read more about Anoushka Shakar's debut performance at The Soraya, see Debra Levine's  Anoushka Shankar, Virtuoso of Ancient Sitar, in Soraya Debut.  

Anoushka Shankar brings to North America a new quintet of musicians, with whom she has  carved out a new, multifaceted and dynamic sound as they perform music from her newly  released mini-album alongside thoroughly shaken-up, reinterpreted gems from her previous  releases including last year's Grammy-nominated live album Between Us. The quintet,  representing the very best of the thriving London music scene, comprises of clarinetist Arun 

Ghosh, drummer-composer Sarathy Korwar, Carnatic percussionist Pirashanna Thevarajah, and  bassist Tom Farmer, each of whom are startlingly talented solo artists in their own right. 

Premiered for the first time in India in December 2022, this quintet has been hailed as one of  the best ensembles to have toured with Anoushka across her 28-year global performing career.  The energy and camaraderie on stage is unmatched as Shankar leads the way in pioneering a  new sound through inventive arrangements, sensitive virtuosity, and a neoclassical approach to  the music tradition to which she belongs. 

The urge to build bridges flows through sitar star Anoushka Shankar's veins. The daughter of  legendary sitar master Ravi Shankar, she was raised straddling east and west, moving between  London, Delhi, and California. She performs music from her career as captured on her latest  album, the GRAMMY-nominated 2022 live recording Between Us. 

A dedicated acolyte of her father who has immersed herself in classical Hindustani music, the  nine-time GRAMMY nominee has forged an independent identity by collaborating with a vast  array of artists from jazz icon Herbie Hancock and violinist Joshua Bell to the DJ duo Thievery  Corporation, rock band Jethro Tull and Asian Underground pioneer Karsh Kale. 

Following 2013's Traces of You, which featured guest vocals from her half-sister and pop  superstar Norah Jones came a series of increasingly accomplished releases including 2015's  pure Indian project Home, 2016's Land of Gold, and her latest studio session Love Letters,  recorded in collaboration with guests Alev Lenz, Shilpa Rao, Ibeyi, and Ayanna Witter-Johnson. Tracks from these albums are represented on Between Us, a remarkable live document of a  2018 performance in the Netherlands featuring longtime collaborator Manu Delago on  percussion along with Holland's Metropole Orkest. 

Combining myriad global influences with the melodic sophistication of northern India, Shankar  takes the latest bold step in a world music legacy. 

For more information, please visit www.AnoushkaShankar.com.



