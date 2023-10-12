Sitar Virtuosa Anoushka Shankar Brings Her New Quintet To The Soraya For One Night Only

Sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar — the youngest-ever GRAMMY nominee in the world music category — brings her new quintet to The Soraya on Sunday, October 22 at 7:30pm. Placing the sitar front and center, Anoushka Shankar, a nine time GRAMMY nominee in her debut at The Soraya, incorporates traditional Indian and modern electric music into her work, producing a unique sound that transcends genres.

Daughter of acclaimed musician Ravi Shankar, Anoushka‘s exposure to world cultures—from her upbringing in Delhi to her travel throughout the United Kingdom and Southern California—has placed her at the forefront as an activist, human rights ambassador, and highly sought after musician. Her mastery across styles has led to collaborating with a wealth of talented and popular musicians like Nina Simone, Lenny Kravitz, Madonna, Eric Clapton, Elton John, and Sting.

Anoushka Shankar brings to North America a new quintet of musicians, with whom she has carved out a new, multifaceted and dynamic sound as they perform music from her newly released mini-album alongside thoroughly shaken-up, reinterpreted gems from her previous releases including last year's Grammy-nominated live album Between Us. The quintet, representing the very best of the thriving London music scene, comprises of clarinetist Arun

Ghosh, drummer-composer Sarathy Korwar, Carnatic percussionist Pirashanna Thevarajah, and bassist Tom Farmer, each of whom are startlingly talented solo artists in their own right.

Premiered for the first time in India in December 2022, this quintet has been hailed as one of the best ensembles to have toured with Anoushka across her 28-year global performing career. The energy and camaraderie on stage is unmatched as Shankar leads the way in pioneering a new sound through inventive arrangements, sensitive virtuosity, and a neoclassical approach to the music tradition to which she belongs.

Following 2013's Traces of You, which featured guest vocals from her half-sister and pop superstar Norah Jones came a series of increasingly accomplished releases including 2015's pure Indian project Home, 2016's Land of Gold, and her latest studio session Love Letters, recorded in collaboration with guests Alev Lenz, Shilpa Rao, Ibeyi, and Ayanna Witter-Johnson. Tracks from these albums are represented on Between Us, a remarkable live document of a 2018 performance in the Netherlands featuring longtime collaborator Manu Delago on percussion along with Holland's Metropole Orkest.

Combining myriad global influences with the melodic sophistication of northern India, Shankar takes the latest bold step in a world music legacy.

For more information, please visit www.AnoushkaShankar.com.