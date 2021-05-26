Sing For Hope Pianos Come To Los Angeles; Open Call For LA-Area Artists To Participate

Sing for Hope -- in partnership with the City of Beverly Hills and the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts -- announced today that it will bring its one-of-a-kind Sing for Hope Pianos program to the Los Angeles area, with artist-designed upright pianos placed across Beverly Hills from August 5 through September 6. Sing for Hope has also announced an open call for visual artists to design and create the pianos artwork. Further details about Sing for Hope Pianos Beverly Hills will be announced.

An iconic community initiative originating in New York City, Sing for Hope Pianos will display a series of artist-designed acoustic upright pianos throughout parks and public spaces of Beverly Hills for the Los Angeles community to play and enjoy, with locations including the Wallis Center for the Performing Arts, Beverly Hills's City Hall, Beverly Gardens Park, and Rodeo Drive. Los Angeles area artists are encouraged to submit their proposals at singforhope.org for consideration by the volunteer adjudication panel of California-based art world luminaries and community leaders.

The beloved program has placed more than 500 artist-designed Sing for Hope Pianos on the streets of New York City (and beyond) since 2010 with instruments created by leading figures including Julian Schnabel, Diane von Furstenberg, and Lance Johnson, as well as rising stars from Sing for Hope's partner schools and community centers. After the public installation, the Sing for Hope Pianos are moved to their permanent homes in underserved local schools, hospitals, and community centers, where they serve as ongoing generators of dynamic arts programming. Future homes of these Sing for Hope Pianos in Beverly Hills will include some of the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts's deserving school partners in the Greater Los Angeles region.

For more information on Sing for Hope Pianos visit https://www.singforhope.org/pianos/.