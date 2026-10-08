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Sierra Madre Playhouse Receives $2.5M State Grant for Accessibility and Facility Upgrades

Assemblymember John Harabedian secured the largest investment in the venue's history to preserve and modernize the intimate cultural hub.

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Sierra Madre Playhouse Receives $2.5M State Grant for Accessibility and Facility Upgrades

The historic Sierra Madre Playhouse, an intimate 99-seat performing arts center and civic hub noted for its eclectic programming and deep community ties, received a record $2.5 million from the State of California for critical upgrades to its century-old building. The $2.5 million represents the largest single investment in Sierra Madre Playhouse in its history. The funding was championed and secured by Assemblymember John Harabedian (D-Pasadena), who presented the check to Sierra Madre Playhouse Artistic and Executive Director Matt Cook and President David Gordon on stage prior to a performance on October 4, 2026.

The funds from the State of California will enable Sierra Madre Playhouse to make ADA-compliant accessibility improvements, modernize building systems including HVAC and plumbing, and renovate lobbies and public areas to support recent expansions in the Playhouse's programming. The building will be a 21st-century space wrapped in its historic shell.

“Since 1924, the Sierra Madre Playhouse has been an anchor for visual and performing arts in the San Gabriel Valley with national renown,” said Assemblymember Harabedian (D-Pasadena). 'This funding will ensure that the Playhouse remains a place that local artists can call home and provide culturally enriching programming to our communities for years to come.”

'The Sierra Madre Playhouse is deeply grateful to Assemblymember Harabedian for recognizing that a town's cultural infrastructure is civic infrastructure, too,” said Gordon and Cook. “This significant investment allows us to preserve an important historic building while transforming it into a more resilient, accessible resource the community can rely on for generations. For over a century, the Sierra Madre Playhouse has been the central gathering place at the heart of this small but vibrant town. It's one of the few remaining spaces where neighbors come together for live performance, community events, and shared experience.”

The money was allocated in the latest California budget bill, Assembly Bill 113, after Assemblymember Harabedian (D-Pasadena) championed the request for funding.

The $2.5 million allocation far exceeds the Playhouse's previous funding record – a 2024 multi-year General Operating Support Grant of $450,000 from the Perenchio Foundation to bolster operational resilience, which was a major milestone for the venue.

Sierra Madre Playhouse, a vibrant Southern California cultural hub with a rich history spanning a century, energizes audiences and the community with distinctive theatrical productions and captivating live performances. Hailed as a “jewel” (Pasadena Weekly) and “a landmark theater” (ABC7 Los Angeles), the performing arts center has garnered tremendous accolades for its varied repertoire and thought-provoking education and outreach programs curated with social impact in mind. The Los Angeles Times proclaims, “This is theater from the heart.” As one of San Gabriel Valley's only performing arts centers presenting a broad spectrum of performance genres, including theater, music, dance, jazz, film, comedy, and family-friendly productions featuring eminent local and national professional artists, the treasured artistic beacon draws audiences from across the Southland.

The intimate 99-seat Sierra Madre Playhouse offers an up-close and personal connection to performances that resonate deeply, earning multiple Ovation Awards, NAACP Awards, and LA Times Critics' Choice honors. It is nestled into a historic building on the inviting Main Street of Sierra Madre, a charming village in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Retaining its distinctive movie theater façade and instantly recognizable marquee, the structure has undergone numerous transformations since opening in 1910, from furniture emporium to silent movie theater to the artistic institution that now stands as a vibrant embodiment of the region's rich cultural legacy. The Sierra Madre Playhouse fosters creativity that aspires to bridge divides and spark dialogue, all while celebrating the rich tapestry of the American experience and the enduring pursuit of shared understanding.

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