OUTSIDE MULLINGAR To Be Performed At Sierra Madre Playhouse

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Sierra Madre Playhouse in conjunction with The 6th Act is set to present Outside Mullingar by Tony, Pulitzer Prize and Academy Award–winning writer John Patrick Shanley (Doubt, Moonstruck) for 16 performances from October 2-25, 2026.

The play, directed by Matthew Leavitt, explores the balance between love and land, inheritance and independence, and the courage it takes to follow one’s heart.

Outside Mullingar is a lyrical, deeply human story— warm, wistful, and full of hope that love can bloom late in life. In the mist-shrouded farmlands of rural Ireland, Anthony and Rosemary live side by side, bound by family legacies, stubborn pride, and an unspoken longing that has lasted a lifetime. Anthony has spent his days quietly tending his father’s cattle farm, uncertain of his future and haunted by what might have been. Rosemary, his strong-willed neighbor, has waited years for him to see what’s been right in front of him all along.

The cast includes Michael Kirby (Anthony Reilly), Liza Seneca (Rosemary Muldoon), Armin Shimerman (Tony Reilly), and Kitty Swink (Aoife Muldoon).

The production has garnered considerable critical acclaim. Stage Raw declares, “This first-rate production is powered by outstanding cast performances. The infectious vibrancy and skill these four actors bring to their characters immediately beckons and is highly effective under director Matthew Leavitt’s perceptive direction.” LA Splash Magazine states, Outside Mullingar is “packed with laughs and sly comments about life.” It won Stage Raw’s Best Ensemble Award and was also included on both Stage Raw and Arts Beat LA’s “Top Ten” lists. Outside Mullingar premiered on Broadway in 2014 with Debra Messing and Brian F. O’Bryne.

For tickets ($12-$45) and information, please call 626.355.4318 or visit www.sierramadreplayhouse.org. Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024.



ABOUT SIERRA MADRE PLAYHOUSE

Sierra Madre Playhouse, a vibrant Southern California cultural hub with a rich history spanning a century, energizes audiences and the community with distinctive theatrical productions and captivating live performances. Hailed as a “jewel” (Pasadena Weekly) and “a landmark theater” (ABC7 Los Angeles), the performing arts center has garnered tremendous accolades for its varied repertoire and thought-provoking education and outreach programs curated with social impact in mind. The Los Angeles Times proclaims, “This is theater from the heart.” As one of San Gabriel Valley’s only performing arts centers presenting a broad spectrum of performance genres, including theater, music, dance, film, comedy, and family-friendly productions featuring eminent local and national professional artists, the treasured artistic beacon draws audiences from across the Southland. The intimate 99-seat Sierra Madre Playhouse offers an up-close and personal connection to performances that resonate deeply, earning multiple Ovation Awards, NAACP Awards, and LA Times Critics' Choice honors. It is nestled into a historic building on the inviting Main Street of Sierra Madre, a charming village in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Retaining its distinctive movie theater façade and instantly recognizable marquee, the structure has undergone numerous transformations since opening in 1910, from furniture emporium to silent movie theater to the artistic institution that now stands as a vibrant embodiment of the region’s rich cultural legacy. The Sierra Madre Playhouse fosters creativity that aspires to bridge divides and spark dialogue, all while celebrating the rich tapestry of the American experience and the enduring pursuit of shared understanding.

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