Sierra Madre Playhouse to Present Five Holiday Shows This Season

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The historic Sierra Madre Playhouse, an intimate performing arts center noted for its eclectic programming, is bringing five Christmas programs to its stage this season. The 99-seat venue is hosting a total of 59 performances over 37 days, from November 28, 2026, to January 3, 2027. With free parking, a central location in Sierra Madre's shopping and restaurant district, festive offerings for people of all ages, and tickets ranging from $25-$35, the lineup is designed to bring holiday programming to family audiences.

To kick off the season, Bob Baker's Nutcracker, Bob Baker Marionette Theater's 1969 marionette adaptation of the ballet classic, returns to Sierra Madre Playhouse with 52 performances from Saturday, November 28, 2026, through Sunday, January 3, 2027. The production features more than 100 handcrafted puppets, including original characters from the ballet, such as Clara, the Nutcracker, the Rat King, and the Sugar Plum Fairy, along with many of Baker's own whimsical creations. The one-hour production has been preserved and adapted over the years by the team at Bob Baker Marionette Theater. (Tickets $25.)

Sierra Madre Playhouse's seasonal offerings continue with three performances of a musical parody version of DIE HARD, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, December 4, 5, and 6, 8:00 PM. The production is presented by the comedy troupe 30MM (30 Minute Musicals), which delivers original music and a full parody in 30 minutes. (Tickets $25.)

A production of A Christmas Carol, adapted from Charles Dickens' novella by Will & Company and designed for children in grades K–12, will be presented on Saturday, December 12, 11:00 AM. The staging tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge's Christmas Eve journey through staging, narration, and audience participation, with young people invited to step onto the stage alongside professional actors. (Tickets $25.)

Jazz pianist and composer Gregg Karukas brings Holiday Jazz to Sierra Madre Playhouse on Sunday, December 13, 2026, 8:00 PM. Karukas leads a group featuring bassist John Leftwich, drummer Joel Taylor, and vocalist Devyn Rush through a program of reimagined holiday favorites along with a selection of his own originals. Karukas has performed with artists including Boney James, Dave Koz, Sergio Mendes, and Patti Austin. (Tickets $25.)

Matt Johnson & the New Jet Set return to Sierra Madre Playhouse with 'A Jet Set Christmas!' for two performances, Sunday and Monday, December 20 and 21, 8:00 PM. The band, led by drummer Matt Johnson, performs holiday classics, Christmas carols, and audience singalongs with 'retro-cool' jazz interpretations, along with interactive fun and behind-the-scenes anecdotes woven into the program. (Tickets $35.)

For tickets and information, call 626.355.4318 or visit www.sierramadreplayhouse.org. Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024.

Holiday Schedule

Theatre @ The Playhouse: Bob Baker's Nutcracker — 52 performances from Saturday, November 28, 2026, to Sunday, January 3, 2027

Saturday, November 28 (10:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:30 PM)

Sunday, November 29 (10:30 AM, 1:30 PM)

Saturday December 5 (10:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:30 PM)

Sunday, December 6 (10:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:30 PM)

Saturday, December 12 (4:30 PM, 7:30 PM)

Sunday, December 13 (10:30 AM, 1:30 PM)

Tuesday, December 15 (4:30 PM, 7:30 PM)

Wednesday, December 16, (4:30 PM, 7:30 PM)

Thursday, December 17, (4:30 PM, 7:30 PM)

Friday, December 18 (4:30 PM, 7:30 PM)

Saturday, December 19 (10:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:30 PM)

Sunday, December 20 (10:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:30 PM)

Tuesday, December 22 (1:30 PM, 4:30 PM, 7:30 PM)

Wednesday, December 23 (1:30 PM, 4:30 PM, 7:30 PM)

Saturday, December 26 (10:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:30 PM)

Sunday, December 27 (10:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:30 PM)

Tuesday, December 29 (1:30 PM, 4:30 PM, 7:30 PM)

Wednesday, December 30 (1:30 PM, 4:30 PM, 7:30 PM)

Saturday, January 2, 2027 (10:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:30 PM)

Sunday, January 3 (10:30 AM, 1:30 PM)

TICKETS: $25

Theatre @ The Playhouse: 30 MM Presents Die Hard

Friday, December 4, 8:00 PM

Saturday, December 5, 8:00 PM

Sunday, December 6, 8:00 PM

TICKETS: $25

Theatre @ The Playhouse: A Christmas Carol from Will & Company

Saturday, December 12, 11:00 AM

TICKETS: $25

Jazz @ The Playhouse: Gregg Karukas Presents Holiday Jazz

Sunday, December 13, 8:00 PM

TICKETS: $25

Music @ The Playhouse: Matt Johnson & the New Jet Set Present 'A Jet Set Christmas'

Sunday, December 20, 8:00 PM

Monday, December 21, 8:00 PM

TICKETS: $35

About Sierra Madre Playhouse

Sierra Madre Playhouse, a Southern California cultural hub with a history spanning a century, has been hailed as a 'jewel' (Pasadena Weekly) and 'a landmark theater' (ABC7 Los Angeles). The Los Angeles Times has said, 'This is theater from the heart.' As one of San Gabriel Valley's only performing arts centers presenting a broad spectrum of performance genres, including theater, music, dance, film, comedy, and family-friendly productions featuring local and national professional artists, the venue draws audiences from across the Southland. The intimate 99-seat Sierra Madre Playhouse has earned multiple Ovation Awards, NAACP Awards, and LA Times Critics' Choice honors. It is located in a historic building on Main Street in Sierra Madre, a village in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, retaining its movie theater façade and marquee. The structure has undergone numerous transformations since opening in 1910, from furniture emporium to silent movie theater to its current use as a performing arts venue.

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