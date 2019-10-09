Shorts By Shanley Come To The Marilyn Monroe Theatre This Month

Short+Sweet Hollywood Festival presents a special event: The World Premieres of two short plays by John Patrick Shanley: Our Fantasia, directed by John Hindman and starring Nora Garrett and Graham Sibley; and On the Terrace, directed by Jackie Diamond and starring Dustyn Gulledge and Scottie Thompson. The pair of plays are being billed as Shorts by Shanley. Short+Sweet Hollywood Festival Director is Nick Hardcastle.

Founding Executive Director is Mark Cleary. Shanley won the Oscar for his screenplay for Moonstruck and the Tony Award and the Pulitzer Prize for his play Doubt. Other plays by Shanley which have received major productions in Los Angeles include Outside Mullingar, Savage in Limbo, Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Psychpathia Sexualis, Italian-American Reconciliation, Beggars in the House of Plenty and The Dreamer Examines His Pillow.

John Patrick Shanley is from the Bronx. He was thrown out of St. Helena's kindergarten. He was banned from St. Anthony's hot lunch program for life. He was expelled from Cardinal Spellman High School. He was placed on academic probation by New York University and instructed to appear before a tribunal if he wished to return. When asked why he had been treated in this way by all these institutions, he burst into tears and said he had no idea. Then he went into the United States Marine Corps. He did fine. He's still doing okay. Shorts by Shanley. World Premiere. Directed by John Hindman and Jackie Diamond.

Presented by Short+Sweet Hollywood. At Marilyn Monroe Theatre, 7936 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90046. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 27 at 2:00 p.m. Admission: $20. Reserve online at http://Sweet-Tix.com





