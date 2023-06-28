Sharon Barr and Mehrnaz Mohammadi to Take Part in Odyssey's 'Thresholds Of Invention'

The event takes place July 23 and 29, 2023.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 1 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Photo 2 Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Center Theatre Group to Pause Portion of its Programming Beginning This Summer Photo 3 Center Theatre Group to Pause a Portion of its Programming
Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Pantages Theatre Photo 4 Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Pantages Theatre

Sharon Barr and Mehrnaz Mohammadi to Take Part in Odyssey's 'Thresholds Of Invention'

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's ongoing Thresholds of Invention series, curated by actor, director, musician and performance artist Tony Abatemarco, presents new works-in-progress by Sharon Barr and Mehrnaz Mohammadi in July.

Sunday, July 23 at 2 p.m.: Cult favorite Sharon Barr in Everyone I've Ever Slept With Is Dead

It's one minute into the future, and Bubbles Blume is flummoxed. Nervous that she's just been cancelled by the universe, she consults with an Artificially Intelligent psychoanalyst in what she thinks is a deserted hotel bar in Paris. See what happens when she realizes she's just exposed her naked psyche to a room full of strangers in want of amusement.

Saturday, July 29 at 8 p.m.: Genre-bending storyteller Mehrnaz Mohammadi in Ms. Rebel

A wisecracking Iranian woman awaits life-altering news, reliving her memories of leaving Tehran for Montreal and fiercely embracing love, lust and rebellion. Dark, hilarious and unapologetic, Ms. Rebel is a soul-bearing exploration of the pursuit of freedom. Set for its world premiere in early 2024 in Montreal.

WHERE:
Odyssey Theatre
2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.
Los Angeles CA 90025

PARKING:
FREE in the on-site parking lot

TICKETS:
$25
Sharon Barr and Mehrnaz Mohammadi to Take Part in Odyssey's 'Thresholds Of Invention'




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Dance Camera West Awarded $225,000 Grant By The KDA Creative Corps Photo
Dance Camera West Awarded $225,000 Grant By The KDA Creative Corps

The KDA Creative Corps (KDACC) recently announced that Dance Camera West (DCW) has been awarded a $225,000 grant to create the VISIBILITY: SELF REFLECTIONS dance film project, which will be funded through May 2024.

2
IAMAs Emerging Playwrights Lab to Culminate in Two Weekends of Free Playreadings in July Photo
IAMA's Emerging Playwrights Lab to Culminate in Two Weekends of Free Playreadings in July

IAMA Theatre Company will present staged readings of six new plays written by members of the company’s 2022-23 Emerging Playwrights Lab.

3
YOU CANT DISAPPEAR IN STUDIO CITY World Premiere to be Presented by Anemoia Films in July Photo
YOU CAN'T DISAPPEAR IN STUDIO CITY World Premiere to be Presented by Anemoia Films in July

Anemoia Films will present world premiere of 'You Can't Disappear In Studio City', our brand new summer main stage original play in two acts by Chris Haas.

4
Stephen Schwartz, Pasek and Paul & More to Join MUSICAL THEATRE FEST at The Wallis Photo
Stephen Schwartz, Pasek and Paul & More to Join MUSICAL THEATRE FEST at The Wallis

The ASCAP Foundation and the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will present The ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Fest. See who is taking part and learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre Video Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre
Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video
Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-7/22)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-7/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible
LA Habra Depot (The Phantom Projects Theatre) (6/24-7/09)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rhythm Delivered
DrumatiX (6/29-6/29)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MORNING'S AT SEVEN
Lonny Chapman Theatre (6/09-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE HEART HEALTHY TRIO
Coachella Valley Repertory (8/24-8/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pink Floyd Tribute by Which One’s Pink
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (7/01-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fetch Clay, Make Man
Kirk Douglas Theatre (6/18-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Macbeth
Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum (6/10-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eleanor
North Coast Repertory Theatre (6/07-7/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You