Sharon Barr and Mehrnaz Mohammadi to Take Part in Odyssey's 'Thresholds Of Invention'

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's ongoing Thresholds of Invention series, curated by actor, director, musician and performance artist Tony Abatemarco, presents new works-in-progress by Sharon Barr and Mehrnaz Mohammadi in July.

Sunday, July 23 at 2 p.m.: Cult favorite Sharon Barr in Everyone I've Ever Slept With Is Dead

It's one minute into the future, and Bubbles Blume is flummoxed. Nervous that she's just been cancelled by the universe, she consults with an Artificially Intelligent psychoanalyst in what she thinks is a deserted hotel bar in Paris. See what happens when she realizes she's just exposed her naked psyche to a room full of strangers in want of amusement.

Saturday, July 29 at 8 p.m.: Genre-bending storyteller Mehrnaz Mohammadi in Ms. Rebel

A wisecracking Iranian woman awaits life-altering news, reliving her memories of leaving Tehran for Montreal and fiercely embracing love, lust and rebellion. Dark, hilarious and unapologetic, Ms. Rebel is a soul-bearing exploration of the pursuit of freedom. Set for its world premiere in early 2024 in Montreal.



WHERE:

Odyssey Theatre

2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

Los Angeles CA 90025



PARKING:

FREE in the on-site parking lot



TICKETS:

$25

