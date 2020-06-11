Sex, Addiction & Love Ready To Zoom Into Your Living Room (or Bedroom) From Jewish Women's Theatre

Sex, Addiction & Love in the 21st Century, the brand-new salon show from Jewish Women's Theatre (JWT), originally scheduled to open at The Braid in Santa Monica in March, will be available for three nights only via Zoom, beginning June 27.

The completely original show explores the eternal question "What is love, anyway?" But be warned: whatever you think it is, think again. And understand that personal definitions of this elemental mystery just might change after seeing this touching, quirky, and often hilarious performance by the talented JWT cast.

Sex, Addiction & Love in the 21st Century will be available on Zoom on Saturday, June 27, at 8 p.m. (PDT); Sunday, June 28, at 4:00 p.m. (PDT); and Monday, June 29, at 7:00 p.m. (PDT). The online shows are included in subscriptions and tickets that have already been purchased. Those currently without previously purchased subscriptions and tickets may purchase single tickets for $20. For tickets and additional information, visit: www.jewishwomenstheatre.org. Instructions for Zoom viewing will be provided to all ticket holders via email.

Ah, love! JWT performers, through words, poetry, and music, bring many of their humorous and thought-provoking complexities to life in this new production. Audiences will share some of love's greatest hits: that first crush that one never quite gets over; the physical and mental sexual awakening of a high school freshman; the proper number of times one can climax in a single evening-or maybe it's just holding hands. Can it be captured in sculpture? Is it witnessing the birth of your child or realizing that love dwells in every child? And where does love live? Is it on Tinder or Grindr? Does it have boundaries? Does technology change its traditional norms? How does love change the lover?

"When Gov. Newsom announced new policies to protect the public health from COVID-19, our live performances of the last two shows of our 2020 season had to be postponed," says Ronda Spinak, JWT's Artistic Director. "As soon as we could do it safely, we rehearsed and prepared the show for Zoom in a proper, socially distanced way, and now it's ready for virtual curtain up. Not only that, but during the quarantine, our wonderful JWT volunteers called each of our subscribers to let them know that we would be back as soon as possible. We're enormously touched that not a single one asked for a refund. And we're confident that our Zoom version of this great show will not disappoint."

All the stories in Sex, Addiction & Love in the 21st Century were selected from hundreds of submissions from both new and established authors. They include Joshua Silverstein, who wrote for and starred in last year's JWT production True Colors; David Masello, a frequent commentator on arts and culture and currently the executive editor of Milieu; 96-year-old and JWT favorite Libby Schwartz; and writers Farnaz Solomon, Arla Sorkin Manson, Robin Uriel Russin, Eve Lederman, and Molly M. Murray.

The cast for Sex, Addiction & Love in the 21st includes Jasmine Curry, Sionne Elise, Michael Gabiano, and Joshua Silverstein. The show is directed by JWT Producing Director Susan Morgenstern and Assistant Director Aysha Wax.

"When we began rehearsing this new show in February, we had no idea that our world would soon turn upside down and there would be no live performances. As we strove to ensure that none of the magic would be lost in our Zoom performances, there were many challenges. I mean, how could we create a socially distanced love scene? Based on our Zoom rehearsals, I'm delighted to report that the actors' performances feel even more personal, filled with emotion and plenty of passion," says Morgenstern.

Jewish Women's Theatre has been voted one of the "Best Live Theatres on the Westside" three years in a row by The Argonaut. It stages traditional and contemporary works and provides educational programming to create a forum for the development, performance, and showcasing of Jewish artistic talent. Now in its 12th season, JWT's salon theatre of original dramatic shows, each written to a specific theme, displays the diverse and eclectic community of writers, artists, and creators who celebrate Jewish life, one story at a time. Learn more about JWT at: www.jewishwomenstheatre.org.

