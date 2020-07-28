Seventh Annual CineArte LATINX QUEER ARTS FESTIVAL Canceled Due To Covid-19 Pandemic

The Los Angeles LGBT Center's planned presentation of the Seventh Annual CineArte Arts Festival of the Latinx queer community, originally scheduled for September, has been canceled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The popular event includes film screenings, digital media, art installations, and musical performances that represent the intersections and complexities of Latina/o queerness through arts and culture.

The 2020 program was to be the first collaboration between the LGBT Center and Outfest, a much-anticipated prospect which will be reignited in 2021 when CineArte returns.

