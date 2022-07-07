See Sheryl Crow, a Tribute to Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra & Much More This Summer at the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford

The Los Angeles Philharmonic is presenting a summer of jazz, funk, blues, and more at the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford. Upcoming performances include a tribute to Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra at the Hollywood Bowl (July 27), Les Claypool's Bastard Jazz at The Ford (July 29), and many more.

TRIBUTE TO PEGGY LEE AND FRANK SINATRA

with special guests Billie Eilish, Debbie Harry, Dianne Reeves, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Seth MacFarlane, Bettye LaVette, and Gretchen Parlato

HOLLYWOOD BOWL, WEDNESDAY, JULY 27, AT 8PM

Two iconic singers are celebrated by an all-star lineup. One of the most popular jazz singers of the big band era, with a smoky subtlety that could stop the brashest band in its tracks, Peggy Lee-whose centennial was marked in 2020-sang her way to 13 Grammy nominations and two awards, including one for Lifetime Achievement, with her trademark voice. Not only did she bring a famously velvety tone to her work with Benny Goodman, scoring hits with "Somebody Else Is Taking My Place" and "Why Don't You Do Right?," as well as her own "Fever" and "Is That All There Is?" She was also an accomplished writer, with songs like "Mañana" and "I Don't Know Enough About You" earning her induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Frank Sinatra made his first appearance at the Bowl in 1943, and he made a bit of an impact. The Los Angeles Times reported, "From the moon-bathed tiers of venerable Hollywood Bowl, last night came the inconceivable-hysterical screams, pleading, sighs, whistles, endearments, gasps, agonized cries." Over the ensuing five decades, Sinatra would become an American legend, his voice-alternately swaggering and crooning-encapsulating romance, ambition, happiness, pride, and so much more.

On this very special night at the Hollywood Bowl, a pair of close friends and Capitol Records labelmates-who just happened to be two of the 20th century's most important and influential singers­-are feted by an all-star group of artists. Don't miss it.

Christian McBride, musical director

The Count Basie Orchestra

John Beasley, piano and keyboards

Billie Eilish, special guest

Debbie Harry, special guest

Dianne Reeves, special guest

Brian Stokes Mitchell, special guest

Seth MacFarlane, special guest

Bettye LaVette, special guest

Gretchen Parlato, special guest

LES CLAYPOOL'S BASTARD JAZZ

THE FORD, FRIDAY, JULY 29, AT 8PM

Primus bassist Les Claypool rarely approaches anything in a straightforward way, so it's no surprise that his take on jazz would be especially unusual. Enlisting the help of funk virtuoso drummer Stanton Moore of Galactic, as well as longtime collaborators Mike Dillon and Skerik, Claypool brings his Bastard Jazz project to The Ford for a night of wild and wigged-out improvisations, reworked Primus songs, and more.



SHERYL CROW

KEB' MO'

HOLLYWOOD BOWL, WEDNESDAY, AUG. 3, AT 8PM

A dynamic double pairing of the beloved singer-songwriter and first-rate blues guitarist. Nine-time Grammy winner Sheryl Crow brings hits like "All I Wanna Do" and "Soak Up the Sun" to the Bowl stage, while five-time Grammy-winning bluesman (and Compton native) Keb' Mo' kicks things off.



KAMASI WASHINGTON

THE FORD, FRIDAY, AUG. 5, AT 8PM

With his albums The Epic and Heaven and Earth, LA saxophone virtuoso Kamasi Washington brought the lineage of hard bop and spiritual jazz into the 21st century, introducing the genres' incredible histories to brand-new audiences while building a legacy of his own. A recipient of Grammy and Emmy nominations and spots at the Sundance Film Festival and Whitney Biennial, as well as the winner of the inaugural American Music Prize, he and his band chase the spirit of jazz at The Ford.



TERENCE BLANCHARD FEATURING THE E-COLLECTIVE & TURTLE ISLAND QUARTET

THE FORD, TUESDAY, AUG. 9, AT 8PM

On his latest album-the double-Grammy-nominated Absence-trumpeter Terence Blanchard pays tribute to one of jazz's greatest composers in Wayne Shorter. Teaming up with both his electric ensemble the E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet, Blanchard reimagines songs from across Shorter's adventurous catalog and shares songs inspired by the saxophonist, resulting in what The New Yorker called "a lush and dramatic soundscape that calls to mind Blanchard's career as a successful film composer."

Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective



TROMBONE SHORTY'S VOODOO THREAUXDOWN

HOLLYWOOD BOWL, WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10, AT 8PM

It's a Big Easy bash at the Bowl! From brass bands to bounce, a big, bold krewe full of New Orleans musicians showcase the vast array of sounds that keep the Crescent City grooving.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Tank and the Bangas

Big Freedia

Cyril Neville: The Uptown Ruler

George Porter Jr and Dumpstaphunk perform the music of The Meters

The Soul Rebels



SMOOTH SUMMER JAZZ: GEORGE BENSON • BONEY JAMES

LALAH HATHAWAY

HOLLYWOOD BOWL, SUNDAY, AUG. 28, AT 6:30PM

It's a triple shot of Hollywood Bowl favorites when George Benson and Boney James co-headline our annual mini-festival dedicated to the smoothest of sounds, with the one and only Lalah Hathaway kicking things off right. Join us for a night of laidback guitars, soulful sax and more.



NUBYA GARCIA • NATE SMITH

THE FORD, THURSDAY, SEPT. 1, AT 8PM

Saxophonist and composer Nubya Garcia channels African and Caribbean influences through the cosmopolitan lens of London. Her debut record, SOURCE, won her Best New Music distinctions from Pitchfork and Album of the Month from Rolling Stone.

﻿Three-time Grammy nominee Nate Smith is one of the most dynamic drummers, insightful composers, and engaging bandleaders of his generation, fusing his original works with an eclectic mix of everything from jazz to R&B to hip-hop. He shows off his visceral, instinctive, and deep-rooted style of drumming with his band, KINFOLK.



JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER ORCHESTRA WITH WYNTON MARSALIS

HOLLYWOOD BOWL, WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 7, AT 8PM

Wynton Marsalis leads one of jazz's sharpest and most versatile ensembles-a group whose sound The New York Times characterized as "big-band stompers, ballads, and percolating curios marked by his fondness for musical onomatopoeia." This group can play everything, from Ellington to Monk to Corea and more. Together they've brought jazz's senses of freedom, interplay, and connectedness-as well as its greatest compositions-seemingly everywhere, extending the lineage of what began at New Orleans' Congo Square over 100 years ago to stages all around the world.



WYNTON MARSALIS' ALL RISE

JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER ORCHESTRA WITH THE LA PHIL

HOLLYWOOD BOWL, THURSDAY, SEPT. 8, AT 8PM

All Rise weaves together orchestra, choir, and jazz band into a massive jazz symphony. Wynton Marsalis reaches across musical styles-from African chant and New Orleans parade music to symphonic modernism-creating a blues suite that turns "destruction to creativity" and draws "joy out of tragedy."



PINK MARTINI

HOLLYWOOD BOWL, WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14, AT 8PM

It's the return of the ultimate party-starters! Portland's Pink Martini shakes up their cocktail of sounds sourced from the Jet Age. Take the colorful sambas of Brazil and the breezy chansons of Paris café culture, and spike with the groovy rhythms of mid-century Havana, and you've got one potent blend for a very cool Hollywood Bowl night.



ATMA

PRODUCED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE MUSIC CIRCLE

THE FORD, SATURDAY, SEPT. 17, AT 8PM

South Indian music played with the spirit and verve of jazz. ATMA came together in March 2020 as a way of preserving its musical heritage through the performance of ragas-traditional South Indian music built around drones and improvisations that swell and evolve to match the mood of the evening. The group's name is both an acronym that stands for Alliance for Tradition in Musical Arts and the Sanskrit word for "soul," a fitting description of their dedication to the legacy of raga and their passionate performances. Featuring principal violinist Aishwarya, the group performs a trio of pieces that blend the range and style of Indian and western instrumentation and whose insistent pulse provides the fuel for a rich and meditative evening.

CIMAFUNK

HOLLYWOOD BOWL, WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21, AT 8PM

The great Cuban pianist and composer Chucho Valdés presents La Creación (The Creation), his new work for big band, Afro-Cuban percussion, and vocals. La Creación is a suite in four movements that explores the story of creation according to the Regla de Ocha, the Afro-Cuban religion known as Santería. It is also an extraordinary summation of an extraordinary artist who is celebrating his 80th birthday in October. The piece uses a sonic palette that includes elements of Santería ritual music, African music, the blues, and what Valdés describes as "an atmosphere in the style of Miles Davis' Bitches Brew."



HERBIE HANCOCK

HOLLYWOOD BOWL, WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28, AT 8:00PM

Our Grammy-winning, keytar-toting, sound-exploring Creative Chair for Jazz Herbie Hancock sets his sights on another magic night at the Bowl. One of the most restlessly creative artistic forces in jazz history, whether he's collaborating with the LA Phil or dialing in sounds from outer space, any appearance from Herbie is a chance to discover something new.



LUCIANA SOUZA AND VINCE MENDOZA: STORYTELLERS WITH BIG BAND

PRODUCED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE ANGEL CITY JAZZ FESTIVAL

THE FORD, FRIDAY, OCT. 21, AT 8PM

Grammy award-winning artists Luciana Souza and Vince Mendoza join forces for Storytellers, a big band celebration of Brazilian jazz. Marking the 15th anniversary of The Angel City Jazz Festival, Souza and Mendoza bring their deeply personal, colorful, and illuminated musicality to songs by Antônio Carlos Jobim, Edu Lobo, Chico Buarque, Guinga, Djavan, Ivan Lins, and Gilberto Gil.

TICKETS

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2022 summer season are available online at hollywoodbowl.com or via phone at 323 850 2000. Tickets for The Ford 2022 summer season are available online at theford.com or via phone at 323 850 2000. Programs, artists, prices and dates subject to change. Ticket limits may apply.

About the Hollywood Bowl

One of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world, with a seating capacity of nearly 18,000, the Hollywood Bowl has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922 and plays host to the finest artists from all genres of music, offering something for everyone. It remains one of the best deals anywhere in Los Angeles; to this day, $1 buys a seat at the top of the Bowl for many classical and jazz performances. In June 2021, the Hollywood Bowl was awarded Amphitheater of the Decade at the 32nd Annual Pollstar Awards. It was also awarded the Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year award at the 31st Annual Pollstar Awards, an honor bestowed 14 previous times, as well as Top Amphitheater prize at the 2017 and 2018 Billboard Touring Awards. For millions of music lovers across Southern California, the Hollywood Bowl is synonymous with summer. hollywoodbowl.com

About The Ford

The Ford is one of the oldest performing arts venues in Los Angeles, with a 1,200-seat outdoor amphitheater and a rich history dating back to 1920. Situated in a 32-acre Los Angeles County park and under the stewardship of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Ford presents an eclectic summer season of music, dance, film and family events that are reflective of the communities that comprise Los Angeles. theford.com