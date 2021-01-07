Sarah Drew, Seamus Dever and Joanne Whalley Star in L.A. Theatre Works' EXTINCTION Audio Play

Sarah Drew (Grey's Anatomy, upcoming Freeform drama Cruel Summer), Seamus Dever (Castle), Joanne Whalley (Daredevil on Netflix, The White Princess on Starz, Showtime's The Borgias) and Darren Richardson (Ryan Murphy's Hollywood, over 40 radio plays for the BBC) star in the L.A. Theatre Works state-of-the-art audio theater recording of Extinction, a new play by Australian playwright and newspaper columnist Hannie Rayson about the urgent need to combat man-made climate change to protect biodiversity. Martin Jarvis directs.



In Extinction, a zoologist in Australia gets funding to save an endangered species from the very company that threatens its existence. Will this deal with the devil allow her to save the species, or will it destroy her entire life's work?



Purchase of the recording includes access to a Zoom interview with playwright Hannie Rayson.



Extinction is part of L.A. Theatre Works' Relativity Series of science-themed plays, with lead funding provided by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, bridging science and the arts in the modern world.





The world's leading producer of audio theater, L.A. Theatre Works stands apart in its approach to making great theater widely accessible and affordable, bringing plays into homes and classrooms of millions of theater lovers, teachers and students each year. LATW's syndicated radio theater series broadcasts weekly on public radio stations across the U.S. and daily in China on the Radio Beijing Network. The L.A. Theatre Works catalog of over 500 recorded plays is the largest archive of its kind in the world.

Purchase today at https://latw.org/digital-season; recording release date: Jan. 31.



PRICE:

• $20

• Subscribe to the entire 9-play, 2020-21 Digital Season for $150, and receive additional bonus features throughout the season, including a special video conversation with L.A. Theatre Works founding members Edward Asner, Richard Dreyfuss, Hector Elizondo, Stacy Keach, Marsha Mason and JoBeth Williams.