Santa Clarita Ballet Receives $44,400 Relief Grant

The Santa Clarita Ballet Company has received $44,400 from the L.A. County COVID-19 Arts Relief Fund, The Signal reports.

Eight months ago, the Santa Clarita Ballet Company closed its doors after 25 years, due to COVID-19.

"We had no inkling of what was ahead of us," the company said in a statement. "As it became clear life was not returning to normal for at least a year, our June production of 'Cinderella' was cancelled along with our annual 'Nutcracker.' It wasn't certain our organization would survive. Thankfully, the desire to dance pushed us to employ a new technology in teaching ballet."

The company stayed afloat by offering Zoom classes.

The grant funds will provide salary relief and give the company the ability to continue virtual programming for its 2020 production of The Nutcracker and "Cinderella" in spring 2021.

The company hopes to be back at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Centre at College of the Canyons in December 2021.

