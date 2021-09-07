Sacred Fools Presents THIS WORD

The Sacred Fools Theater Company presents "The Word," written by and starring Victor Isaac and directed by JJ Mayes. The one-man show will have two performances, next Friday September 17 and Saturday September 18 at 8:00 PM in the Broadwater Black Box and streaming live.

Proof of vaccination and a mask will be required for all in-person attendees. Tickets are available on a Donate-What-You-Can basis, available through a link on the Sacred Fools website at the show's page here. For steaming patrons, the links are available via the same donation link.

"Forgiveness is 2 for 1 at happy hour." Reverend Johnson is the pastor and founder of the First Church of the Holy Homeboy; he has translated the Bible so that you too can understand all that "who for art thou" sh-... uh... stuff.

The Reverend is on a mission to bring the word to whomever he can, wherever he can, be it the lady at the laundromat, the drunk at the bar, or the big booty freaks at the club. He really likes the club. And now the Reverend has written a letter to the parole board on behalf of LeShaun, which confuses LeShaun, because the Reverend hates him. LeShaun's release sends both men on a journey towards each other, as they try to reconcile the past with the present and settle some old business.

The first seeds of "The Word" were planted when Writer/Actor Victor Isaac was told that the bible had been translated into Klingon. "Why would you translate the Bible in a language nobody understands?!" asked Isaac at the time, leading him to create "a 10-minute translation of the Bible into... uh... a more urban language," he says.

Originally presented in 2012 in the Fools' long-running late-night show Serial Killers, "The Word" was adapted into a one-man show that won Best Solo Performance at the 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Longtime company member Victor Isaac has been involved with Sacred Fools for over 20 years, first appearing on the mainstage in Padraic Duffy's "Feet" in the Spring of 2001. Since then he's appeared regularly in multiple shows and countless late-night episodes of Crime Scene and Serial Killers, as well as several runs of "Dean Cameron's Nigerian Spam Scam Scam."

Director JJ Mayes has spent several terms as an Artistic Director and Marketing Manager for Sacred Fools, as well as directing multiple shows including "The Magic Bullet Theory," "Live! From the Last Night of My Life" and "Tangerine Sunset."

Producer Scott Leggett is also a former Sacred Fools Artistic Director whose directing credits include "Beaverquest! The Musical," "Forbidden Zone: Live in the 6th Dimension" and "Skullduggery," to name a few.

Visit www.sacredfools.org for more information.