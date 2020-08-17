Sacred Fools Continues Streaming Reprise Series With Value Of Moscow

The stream will be available via YouTube Live on Thursday, August 20 at 5pm PST/8pm EST.

Finding ways to stay busy during the pandemic, the Sacred Fools Theater Company is continuing its REPRISE series of streaming "enhanced" readings or performances of recently productions. Next up is "The Value of Moscow" by Amy Dellagiarino, directed by Carrie Keranen (originally presented onstage in Sacred Fools' Season 22, in late 2018), which will be available via YouTube Live on Thursday, August 20 at 5pm PST/8pm EST.

Unlike last month's presentations of "Antigone, Presented by the Girls of St. Catherine's" and "Waiting for Waiting for Godot," which featured readings live online and available for a few days following the event, "The Value of Moscow" will be fully staged, with actors off-book and featuring full scenic, costume and prop elements. The event will be recorded in advance and made available the night of the 20th with a live Q&A afterwards.

'"The Value of Moscow" offers extra relatability in a time when so many of us are in close quarters with our loved ones-maybe too close!" said Co-Artistic Director Adriana Colón. "It was an honor to present the world premiere of this show, and the team has now embraced the opportunity to share it with a wider, possibly global, audience."

About "The Value of Moscow"

There's no place like home... to make you wanna kill somebody.

Three grown "adult" sisters are thrust back into living together as a last resort after their various lives have fallen apart. This trio can't even agree on how to unpack their stuff much less their relationships and pasts. And before they can finish the bottle of vodka they found in the kitchen, everything goes from bad to worse, to a lot, LOT worse. Can they set aside their grievances long enough to work together and save themselves? Probably not. But with acerbic wit and an encounter with the pizza man, these three sisters aim to find out.

The cast features Tiffany Cole, Madeleine Heil, Julie Bersani, Gregory Guy Gorden and Andres Paul Ramacho. This event is produced for Sacred Fools by Carrie Keranen & Associate Producer Monica Greene.

The original production garnered three Stage Raw Award nominations (for playwright Amy Dellagiarino, Comedy Direction for Carrie Keranen and Female Comedy Performance for Madeleine Heil). The show received glowing reviews, with Philip Brandes of the L.A. Times noting "With hilarious deadly accuracy, playwright Dellagiarino's snappy dialogue captures the kind of put-downs and barbed comebacks only siblings who know each other all too well can use to pick at each other's psychic scabs... marvelously witty, literate banter."

The link to the event is not yet live, but will be posted prior to the event on the Sacred Fools official site, on the REPRISE page linked here.

