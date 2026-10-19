Sabrina Claudio to Make Blue Note Debut in Hawaii and Los Angeles
The R&B artist will present exclusive performances spanning her catalog at the legendary venue.
Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sabrina Claudio is set to make her highly anticipated Blue Note debut this November, featuring four exclusive, intimate performances across Hawaii and Los Angeles.
The captivating R&B star will open her run with two nights in Hawaii on November 14th and 15th, followed by two dates in Los Angeles on November 23rd and 24th.
These special showcases will highlight music spanning Sabrina's entire discography, seamlessly weaving together iconic fan favorites and brand-new material into an unforgettable live experience celebrating her evolution as an artist.
Renowned for her signature blend of atmospheric R&B, sultry vocals, and deeply personal songwriting, Claudio has captivated a global fanbase and amassed billions of streams worldwide. By pairing understated, elegant production with emotionally resonant storytelling, she continues to solidify her position as one of contemporary R&B's most compelling and distinctive voices.
This upcoming series represents a rare opportunity for attendees to experience her powerful catalog up close within the legendary, intimate setting of Blue Note.
PERFORMANCE DATES
Hawaii: November 14 & 15, 2026
Los Angeles: November 23 & 24, 2026
For additional information and tickets, visit Blue Note's official website.
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