Sabrina Claudio to Make Blue Note Debut in Hawaii and Los Angeles

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sabrina Claudio is set to make her highly anticipated Blue Note debut this November, featuring four exclusive, intimate performances across Hawaii and Los Angeles.

The captivating R&B star will open her run with two nights in Hawaii on November 14th and 15th, followed by two dates in Los Angeles on November 23rd and 24th.

These special showcases will highlight music spanning Sabrina's entire discography, seamlessly weaving together iconic fan favorites and brand-new material into an unforgettable live experience celebrating her evolution as an artist.

Renowned for her signature blend of atmospheric R&B, sultry vocals, and deeply personal songwriting, Claudio has captivated a global fanbase and amassed billions of streams worldwide. By pairing understated, elegant production with emotionally resonant storytelling, she continues to solidify her position as one of contemporary R&B's most compelling and distinctive voices.

This upcoming series represents a rare opportunity for attendees to experience her powerful catalog up close within the legendary, intimate setting of Blue Note.

PERFORMANCE DATES

Hawaii: November 14 & 15, 2026

Los Angeles: November 23 & 24, 2026

For additional information and tickets, visit Blue Note's official website.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 03 Hrs 38 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming