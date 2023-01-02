SOUTHERN GIRLS Will Open This Month at Hudson Backstage Theatre

Southern Girls, set in a small town in Alabama, follows the lives of six women, from childhood in 1952 through middle age in 1992. Three of the women are white, two are Black, and one is biracial. Their stories span the Jim Crow years, the Civil Rights Era, and what came after. Race impacts the trajectory of their lives to a significant degree, but they also confront class snobbery, sexism, rape, and the need to establish autonomy over their own bodies. There are friendships, romances, betrayals and careers. Some will remain in their small Alabama town. Others will get away. Some will encounter defeat, while others will live their lives in hope.

The playwrights are Sheri Bailey and Dura Temple. Ms. Bailey is Black and Ms. Temple is white. Their backgrounds inform their perspectives on the characters.

Bailey's other plays include Summers in Suffolk, Walking with a Panther, All Kinds of Blue, Dannie n' Laurence, Murder and Mayhem at the Red River Bar and a stage adaptation of Passing. The recipient of an NEA fellowship, she was educated at Penn and UCLA.

Temple's other plays include Wielding Words, God's Blind Eye, Dream Lovers and Trails. She was formerly an executive at United Artists.

The earliest production of the play was in Hollywood in 1982. It became popular on the regional theatre circuit thereafter.

The current production is helmed by Zaida Ife. The recipient of degrees from Rutgers, Cornell and Temple University, her numerous directing credits include Unsung Sheroes, Three Times a Lady, A Mile in My Shoes, Detours, The Neighborhood Barbershop (starring Oscar winner Mo'Nique), the national tours of Love Jones the Musical and Thugs and the Women Who Love 'Em, and so much more. She is also a producer, writer and educator.

The cast for the new production of Southern Girls includes Jessica Sade Ward, Arianna Evangelia, Ash Saunders, Maria Jimena Gastelum, Katie Spokely and Swisyzinna.

The themes of the play still resonate and are perhaps more timely than ever. The Southern Girls await your presence.

WHAT: Southern Girls. A play.

WHO: Written by Sheri Bailey and Dura Temple. Directed by Zadia Ife. Produced by Harry Jones for All the Way West Productions.

WHERE: Hudson Backstage Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90038.

WHEN: Preview on Friday, January 20 at 8:00 p.m. Opens Saturday, January 21 at 8:00 p.m. Runs through Sunday, February 26. Show times: Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m., Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

ADMISSION: $35. Seniors, students with I.D., groups of ten or more, $25. Preview on January 20: $25.

ONLINE TICKETING: www.onstage411.com/southerngirls

CONSUMER ADVISORY: Adult themes. Suggested for audiences age 16 to Adult.