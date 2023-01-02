Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SOUTHERN GIRLS Will Open This Month at Hudson Backstage Theatre

Performances run January 20 - February 26.

Jan. 02, 2023  

SOUTHERN GIRLS Will Open This Month at Hudson Backstage Theatre

Southern Girls, set in a small town in Alabama, follows the lives of six women, from childhood in 1952 through middle age in 1992. Three of the women are white, two are Black, and one is biracial. Their stories span the Jim Crow years, the Civil Rights Era, and what came after. Race impacts the trajectory of their lives to a significant degree, but they also confront class snobbery, sexism, rape, and the need to establish autonomy over their own bodies. There are friendships, romances, betrayals and careers. Some will remain in their small Alabama town. Others will get away. Some will encounter defeat, while others will live their lives in hope.

The playwrights are Sheri Bailey and Dura Temple. Ms. Bailey is Black and Ms. Temple is white. Their backgrounds inform their perspectives on the characters.

Bailey's other plays include Summers in Suffolk, Walking with a Panther, All Kinds of Blue, Dannie n' Laurence, Murder and Mayhem at the Red River Bar and a stage adaptation of Passing. The recipient of an NEA fellowship, she was educated at Penn and UCLA.

Temple's other plays include Wielding Words, God's Blind Eye, Dream Lovers and Trails. She was formerly an executive at United Artists.

The earliest production of the play was in Hollywood in 1982. It became popular on the regional theatre circuit thereafter.

The current production is helmed by Zaida Ife. The recipient of degrees from Rutgers, Cornell and Temple University, her numerous directing credits include Unsung Sheroes, Three Times a Lady, A Mile in My Shoes, Detours, The Neighborhood Barbershop (starring Oscar winner Mo'Nique), the national tours of Love Jones the Musical and Thugs and the Women Who Love 'Em, and so much more. She is also a producer, writer and educator.

The cast for the new production of Southern Girls includes Jessica Sade Ward, Arianna Evangelia, Ash Saunders, Maria Jimena Gastelum, Katie Spokely and Swisyzinna.

The themes of the play still resonate and are perhaps more timely than ever. The Southern Girls await your presence.

WHAT: Southern Girls. A play.

WHO: Written by Sheri Bailey and Dura Temple. Directed by Zadia Ife. Produced by Harry Jones for All the Way West Productions.

WHERE: Hudson Backstage Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90038.

WHEN: Preview on Friday, January 20 at 8:00 p.m. Opens Saturday, January 21 at 8:00 p.m. Runs through Sunday, February 26. Show times: Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m., Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

ADMISSION: $35. Seniors, students with I.D., groups of ten or more, $25. Preview on January 20: $25.

ONLINE TICKETING: www.onstage411.com/southerngirls

CONSUMER ADVISORY: Adult themes. Suggested for audiences age 16 to Adult.




Multi-Grammy Winner Cécile McLorin Salvant to Perform at CAP UCLA in January Photo
Multi-Grammy Winner Cécile McLorin Salvant to Perform at CAP UCLA in January
UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance will present multi-Grammy Award winner Cécile McLorin Salvant performing songs from her recent album, Ghost Song, on Thursday, January 26 at 8 p.m. in Royce Hall.
Review: THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK at Montalban Theatre Photo
Review: THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK at Montalban Theatre
Skillfully melding elements of traditional strip tease with a knowledge and deep affection of the STAR WARS franchise, THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK figures to attract both leering dude bros and sci-fi obsessed geeks, to say nothing of the curious.
Celebrate The New Year In A New Location With (MOSTLY)MUSICALS Photo
Celebrate The New Year In A New Location With (MOSTLY)MUSICALS
On Tuesday January 10th, join award-winning composer and music director Gregory Nabours and amulti-faceted lineup of talent from LA and Broadway for (mostly)musicals' annual HAPPY New Year show - keep the holiday sparkle going into January!
Photos: First Look at the Cast of ALL MY SONS at Kentwood Players Photo
Photos: First Look at the Cast of ALL MY SONS at Kentwood Players
Get a first look at photos of Kentwood Players' production of Arthur Miller’s Tony Award Winning Play ALL MY SONS, directed by Ben Lupejkis. The production opens January 20 through February 11, 2023 at the Westchester Playhouse.

More Hot Stories For You


Multi-Grammy Winner Cécile McLorin Salvant to Perform at CAP UCLA in JanuaryMulti-Grammy Winner Cécile McLorin Salvant to Perform at CAP UCLA in January
December 28, 2022

UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance will present multi-Grammy Award winner Cécile McLorin Salvant performing songs from her recent album, Ghost Song, on Thursday, January 26 at 8 p.m. in Royce Hall.
Celebrate The New Year In A New Location With (MOSTLY)MUSICALSCelebrate The New Year In A New Location With (MOSTLY)MUSICALS
December 27, 2022

On Tuesday January 10th, join award-winning composer and music director Gregory Nabours and amulti-faceted lineup of talent from LA and Broadway for (mostly)musicals' annual HAPPY New Year show - keep the holiday sparkle going into January!
Photos: First Look at the Cast of ALL MY SONS at Kentwood PlayersPhotos: First Look at the Cast of ALL MY SONS at Kentwood Players
December 27, 2022

Get a first look at photos of Kentwood Players' production of Arthur Miller’s Tony Award Winning Play ALL MY SONS, directed by Ben Lupejkis. The production opens January 20 through February 11, 2023 at the Westchester Playhouse.
Rob Nagle, Jeffrey Nordling & Jamie Wollrab to Star in BROTHERS PLAY at Legacy LARob Nagle, Jeffrey Nordling & Jamie Wollrab to Star in BROTHERS PLAY at Legacy LA
December 27, 2022

Breaking With Tradition Productions will present a new production of Brothers Play by Matthew Doherty. Directed by James Eckhouse, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Rob Nagle, Jeffrey Nordling, and Jamie Wollrab.
DI LADY DI to Open at Sierra Madre Playhouse in FebruaryDI LADY DI to Open at Sierra Madre Playhouse in February
December 24, 2022

Di Lady Di,  a new musical, with book, music and lyrics by Charlotte Munson and music by Richard Munson will be presented by Sierra Madre Playhouse February 24- March 5, 2023.
share