SOUNDTRIP Will Receive Two Encore Producers' Award Performances

Performances are Friday, June 30, at 7pm, and Saturday, July 1, at 7:30pm.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

The world premiere of SoundTrip, an interactive audio experience redefining live theatre, is the winner of three 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival awards, including Immersive & Games, Best of Broadwater, and Pick of the Fringe. The show was also a nominee for 2Cents’ Immersive Worlds Award and remains in contention for the International Fringe Encore Series, presented by Soho Playhouse. Two Encore Producers’ Award performances have been set for Friday, June 30, at 7pm, and Saturday, July 1, at 7:30pm at the Broadwater Black Box, 6322 Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, 90038. Running time is 60 minutes.
 
SoundTrip is a revolutionary interactive audio show that is destined to be a game-changer in the live theatre, captivating audiences with its immersive approach and intriguing narrative. A diverse team of creators — Luca Malacrino, Caitlin Morris, Alex Hanno, and Bill Prokopow — have spent the past two years crafting this groundbreaking production. Their passion for theatre and innovation coupled with their vast experiences in acting, writing, directing, and sound design, has resulted in a unique theatrical experience that fosters deeper human connections.
 
The show seamlessly weaves immersive audio experiences with live performances, inviting audience members to step into roles without rehearsal. Guided by wireless headphones providing dialogue, inner thoughts, and physical cues, participants transform from spectators into active contributors to the narrative.
 
Audience acclaim for the SoundTrip experience has been unanimous. “An amazing, exciting, and totally inventive mashup of beautifully scripted stories with spontaneous live performances,” said one patron. Exclaimed another, “What an innovative new way to experience theatre!” And from still another, “I was smiling, laughing, and gasping throughout! Not to be missed!”
 
Tickets for the Encore Producers’ Award performances are $15 and available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2250663®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hollywoodfringe.org%2Fprojects%2F9847?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




