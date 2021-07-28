SOLO MUST DIE: A STAR WARS MUSICAL PARODY is Back for One Night Only

Solo Must Die! originated in 2018 at the Hudson Backstage Theater to wonderful support from fans with a since completely-reworked story and soundtrack befitting the expansion of the Star Wars cinematic universe.

August 14, 2021

Nowhere Comedy

SOLO MUST DIE

Set after the fall of the Empire, in the timeline of the Mandalorian, SOLO MUST DIE finds the Millenium Falcon crash landed on Tattooine. Han Solo and his more capable posse of heroes including General Leia, Chewie, and Lando must navigate a million-credit chip bounty newly set on Han's head. Worlds collide as the hunt for Han reaches the far edges of the galaxy, and familiar faces from the entire universe take their shot at the rebel prince. This livestream musical parody features 11 new songs from Ari Stidham, and is presented one night only at Nowhere Comedy on August 14.

Directed by Ari Stidham

$10 - www.solomustdie.com