SISTER ACT to Open at the Long Beach Playhouse

In 1992, a movie called Sister Act, delighted audiences with its plot and its soundtrack of classic rock and roll music. In 2006, that same story of a lounge singer on the run from her hitman boyfriend was turned into a musical. The rock songs were replaced with original compositions. The music was composed by Alan Menken with lyrics by Glenn Slater and book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner and additional material by Douglas Carter Beane. The result is a delightful show with toe-tapping tunes that keep audiences charmed from start to finish.

"For more than a year, Long Beach, like the rest of the world, has lived in a pandemic bubble. Most of us are more than ready to rejoin the world and Sister Act is the show we're all ready to see," said Sean Gray, Artistic Director for the Playhouse. "It's a comedy infused with humanity and optimism. And, it's great music delivered by an outstanding cast."

Executive Director, Madison Mooney, said, "The show will go up right before Halloween and run almost until Thanksgiving. It's the perfect show to usher in the holiday season. Underneath the music and hilarity is a message of community, good works, and friendship that transcends labels."

Rovin Jay is directing the show. He's a talented director (and actor) with a natural feel for finding and emphasizing the extraordinary moments in any show. In 2019, he directed the musical, Hair, in the Studio Theater. In 2018, he directed the show Flight on the Mainstage. His directorial skills are on full display in this production of Sister Act.

i??As befitting any musical production, it's a large cast featuring 21 actors who will sing, dance, and delight the audience. Their cast members are: Steven Biggs, Jessica Bill, Kylie Buckles-Hall, Sally Cavanagh, Agnes Chan, Megan Cherry, Erika Cruz, Cisco De Luca, Tree Henson, Demetir Mack, David Poncé, Brett Popiel, Natasha Reese, Alan Ruhe, Amanda Smith, Avi Spitzer, Dimitri Tiatia-Garaud, Staysha Torres, Peton Turowski, William L. Warren, and James Webb.

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THIS PLAY:

· Pay What You Can Preview Thursday, October 21 - community can see this production for whatever they can afford

· Two for One Preview Friday October 22 - Tickets are $10.00

· Opening Night Champagne Reception with cast and crew on October 23- Tickets are $27.00

COVID Patron Safety Protocol

Please know that at their performances you, and everyone in your party, will be asked to:

· Provide Proof of Vaccination or show a negative Covid test result from within the past 72 hours upon entry.

· Wear a mask within the facility.

· Voluntarily assume all risks related to potential exposure to COVID-19.

TICKET PRICES

Friday: Adults are $20.00, Seniors $18.00, and Students $14.00

Saturday and Sunday: Adults are $24.00, Seniors $21.00, and Students $14.00.

Tickets are available at www.lbplayhouse.org, or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1.