SING OUT! Comes to Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum in August

The performance is on  Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. PDT in person and online.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum presents Sing OUT!, an evening of music and social justice featuring singer/songwriter Tret Fure; singer/songwriter, lecturer and humorist Peter Alsop; and American folk music and activist duo Emma’s Revolution (Sandy O and Pat Humphries). The live performance on Theatricum’s outdoor stage in Topanga will be streamed live for global access. All profits from donations and ticket sales will go to support Human Rights Campaign, a non-profit organization at the forefront of the fight to end discrimination against LGBTQIA+ people.

WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. PDT in person and online

WHERE: Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., CA 9029
Or online at theatricum.com

TICKET PRICE: $20–$40
All profits from donations and ticket sales will go to support Human Rights Campaign.

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum is an outdoor space terraced into the hillside of the rustic canyon. Audience members are advised to dress casually and bring cushions for bench seating. Refreshments are available at the venue, and patrons are welcome to picnic in the gardens before the performances.
 




