SHE KILLS MONSTERS Encores at the Arena Stage in Hollywood

She Kills Monsters is returning to The Arena Stage at Theatre of Arts in August. After a well-received run during the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2019, StageCrafts, run by Jenn and Greg Crafts, awarded "She Kills Monsters" the Producer's Encore Award.

The only way for older sister Agnes (Vivi Thai) to get to know her nerdy sister Tilly (Susannah Snowden-Ifft) is through a live-action game of Dungeons and Dragons. The intensity of the game starts to blur fantasy with reality as Agnes can only survive by questioning everything she knows, both about her sister and about life itself. Re-imagined with Japanese-style sword-fighting, visual soundscapes, and shadow work, this journey of loss and discovery has something for geeks and non-geeks alike. "And there's monsters. Lots of sexy monsters," says executive producer Snowden-Ifft.

She Kills Monsters will play on Thursday, August 15 and Saturday, August 17 at 8:00pm. Written by award-winning playwright Qui Nguyen (Vietgone, Poor Yella Rednecks) and directed by Genny Wilson.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on the Hollywood Fringe website: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/5765?tab=tickets

Photo Credit: Matt Kamimura





