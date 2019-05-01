SHAME OF THRONES: The Musical Back From Off-Broadway Updated & Unrated!

The Whitefire Theatre Musical Mondays is proud to present SHAME OF THRONES: The Musical, directed by Rachel Stein, produced by Steven Christopher Parker, Steven Brandon, Erin Stegeman, and Ace Marrero. Just in time for Game of Thrones' final season, the musical spoof SHAME OF THRONES: The Musical returns to L.A. for more hilarious re-imagining of the show's backstabbing siblings, clever imps and dragon mamas, all set to an addictive rock score that'll stick in your head (unless the king orders it off, natch). The musical parody will run May 13 - July 8, Monday evenings at 8 pm, at the Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks, California.

Shame of Thrones: The (Rock) Musical debuted February 10th, 2017 in West Hollywood at the then Macha Theatre, where it ran for forty performances to excited audiences and to rave reviews. Then the musical headed south to San Diego where it had a completely Sold Out run, and went on to finish off the year with a successful debut on Off-Broadway in NYC.

Watch your favorite daring and most despised characters sing and dance towards epic plot twists and the coveted Iron Throne. It'd be a shame, shame, shame to miss the show The New York Times said, "It is a tribute a dragon or anyone else could love." when SHAME OF THRONES: The Musical comes for one more round of musical parody fun at the Whitefire Theatre.

May 13 - July 8. Mondays at 8:00 pm. Appropriate for ages 18+. Warnings language, nudity. $25 - $33. Tickets and Information: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4188534. The Whitefire Theatre is located at 13500 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks 91423.





